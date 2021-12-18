BOLO: Fleeing 27-year-old male reportedly struck Falmouth Police cruiser, allegedly almost hit police officer… [HN VIDEO]

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 52-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle along a Bucks County road Thursday night. Police say the woman was struck and killed on Route 13 between Bath Street and Commerce Park Center in Bristol around 9:45 p.m. The driving of the striking vehicle stopped and is cooperating with investigators. Route 13 was initially closed but reopened at 2 a.m. Friday. Pedestrians are urged to use the crosswalks at well-lit intersections and drivers should be sure to obey the law when a pedestrian is in the crosswalk. No further information is available at this time.

BRISTOL, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO