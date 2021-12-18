ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BOLO: Fleeing 27-year-old male reportedly struck Falmouth Police cruiser, allegedly almost hit police officer… [HN VIDEO]

capecoddaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST FALMOUTH – According to radio transmissions from early this morning, a Falmouth Police patrolwoman was responding...

capecoddaily.com

Syracuse.com

Off-duty Cicero police officer driving car that hit, killed 20-year-old pedestrian

Cicero, N.Y. – An off-duty Cicero police officer was driving a car that struck and killed a 20-year-old pedestrian in Cicero Friday night, according to State Police. The officer, Michael A. Aregano, 52, was driving his personal car when he struck the man who had stepped into a driving lane in the 7000 block of Northern Boulevard, State Police spokesperson Trooper Jack Keller said.
CBS LA

18-Year-Old Rudy Reed Arrested For Allegedly Impersonating A Police Officer In Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — An Ohio teen faces charges of impersonating a police officer, and authorities believe he may have more victims. (credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department) Rudy Reed, 18, was arrested last Wednesday while driving a white Ford Crown Victoria in the area of La Mesa and Petaluma roads. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle had been observed responding to traffic collisions and being positioned in the roadway in a manner law enforcement does to block traffic. Authorities say the vehicle appeared to be an unmarked sheriff’s patrol vehicle with several law enforcement specific details, including a black...
fox5ny.com

Man struck and killed by police cruiser in upstate New York

NEW YORK - A man crossing the street in upstate New York was struck and killed by a police cruiser driven by a sheriff's deputy, said the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy was checking on a suspicious parked vehicle at about 2:30 a.m. Friday when he struck the 32-year-old pedestrian near an intersection in the Rochester suburb of Perinton, said Chief Deputy Michael Fowler.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County Sheriff looking for missing Paducah woman

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office asks for the public's help finding a missing woman. Deputies said they are looking for 45-year-old Brandie J. Doke of Paducah. On Dec. 17, they were notified that she allegedly suffers from medical issues and might not be taking her medicine. She was last seen...
Hudson Reporter

Police officer alleges retaliation

Mena-Ramos, then a detective, helps present a check to the Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation to help residents affected by COVID-19 in April of 2020. A Bayonne police officer has filed a lawsuit alleging retaliation after being accused of reporting a superior’s drinking and driving. While the officer has denied filing the report, he allegedly still faced pushback as if he did.
Great Bend Post

25-year-veteran police officer arrested for alleged stalking

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 61-year-0ld Wichita police officer for alleged stalking. According to a media release, the Wichita Police Department recently learned that Officer Joseph Spicuglia was possibly involved in a domestic violence incident with a woman he knows. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigated at...
live5news.com

Summerville police officer struck by vehicle outside school

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has been cited after a Summerville Police officer was struck early Wednesday morning outside an elementary school. Police responded at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Highway 78 near Alston-Bailey Elementary School where the incident had...
CBS Philly

52-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck By Vehicle On Route 13 In Bristol, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 52-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle along a Bucks County road Thursday night. Police say the woman was struck and killed on Route 13 between Bath Street and Commerce Park Center in Bristol around 9:45 p.m. The driving of the striking vehicle stopped and is cooperating with investigators. Route 13 was initially closed but reopened at 2 a.m. Friday. Pedestrians are urged to use the crosswalks at well-lit intersections and drivers should be sure to obey the law when a pedestrian is in the crosswalk. No further information is available at this time.
newportdispatch.com

Police cruiser hit while investigating crash in Sharon

SHARON — A police cruiser was struck by a vehicle in Sharon this morning. Troopers from the Vermont State Police in Royalton responded to a single-vehicle rollover on I-89 south at around 11:00 a.m. Troopers had put out flares and were pulled over to the median side of the...
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
The Independent

Gunman aged 14 sentenced to life for ‘evil’ murder of Birmingham schoolboy

A 14-year-old boy believed to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of a gun murder has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 16 years behind bars.Yussuf Mustapha, who turned 14 just three weeks before he shot and killed Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln, can now be named in media reports after a judge lifted an order protecting his identity.Passing sentence on Mustapha and four other teenagers convicted of killing Keon, Lord Justice William Davis said the 14-year-old had shown a clear intent to kill when he opened fire at close range.Mustapha and the other youths who carried...
PUBLIC SAFETY

