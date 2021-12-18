BOLO: Fleeing 27-year-old male reportedly struck Falmouth Police cruiser, allegedly almost hit police officer… [HN VIDEO]

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — An Ohio teen faces charges of impersonating a police officer, and authorities believe he may have more victims.
(credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)
Rudy Reed, 18, was arrested last Wednesday while driving a white Ford Crown Victoria in the area of La Mesa and Petaluma roads. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle had been observed responding to traffic collisions and being positioned in the roadway in a manner law enforcement does to block traffic.
Authorities say the vehicle appeared to be an unmarked sheriff’s patrol vehicle with several law enforcement specific details, including a black...
