Gugu Mbatha-Raw: ‘It’s a misconception that people act to get attention’

Zendaya’s Rue seems to be in even more trouble than before in the new trailer for season two of Euphoria. The two-and-a-half minute video opens with Rue entering what seems like a Narcotics Anonymous meeting with luggage that she seems to be carrying around with her everywhere. Her sponsor, Colman Domingo’s Ali, whom viewers got to know in Rue’s holiday special from January 2020, is sitting in the first row. “When I first met her, I was just immediately in love,” Rue says, over shots of Hunter Schafer’s Jules, her girlfriend from season one and Rue’s other addiction. “As soon as I...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO