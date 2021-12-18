Patrick Mahomes becomes just the fourth QB in NFL history to pull off this rare late game feat

MAHOMES WINS WEEK 15, STAFFORD CUTS INTO BRADY’S SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD’S UPDATED NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes wins Week 15 with a 46.50-point game (second-lowest winning total of the season), while the larger battle for the overall season championship tightens in the Miami Herald’s latest updated NFL quarterback rankings. With byes done and the playing field level for the final three-week home stretch run, Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady holds a still-commanding 41-point season over second place Matthew Stafford of the L.A. Rams -- but Stafford cut 22 points off the lead in taking advantage of a rare poor game by Brady. Dolphin Tua Tagovailoa, despite a mediocre game, rises two spots to No. 23 overall. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percent-based, allowing a player who misses half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the season. The Top 25 chart (plus other Dolphins) through Week 15:

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO