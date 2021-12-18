ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patrick Mahomes becomes just the fourth QB in NFL history to pull off this rare late game feat

Cover picture for the articleWith 10 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s 34-28 win over the Chargers on Thursday, Patrick Mahomes wasn’t too thrilled with himself. The quarterback had just thrown an interception that set the Chargers up with an easy touchdown to give Los Angeles a 21-13...

Miami Herald

Chiefs’ Mahomes wins Week 15, Stafford narrows Brady’s season lead in Miami Herald’s NFL QB rankings

MAHOMES WINS WEEK 15, STAFFORD CUTS INTO BRADY’S SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD’S UPDATED NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes wins Week 15 with a 46.50-point game (second-lowest winning total of the season), while the larger battle for the overall season championship tightens in the Miami Herald’s latest updated NFL quarterback rankings. With byes done and the playing field level for the final three-week home stretch run, Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady holds a still-commanding 41-point season over second place Matthew Stafford of the L.A. Rams -- but Stafford cut 22 points off the lead in taking advantage of a rare poor game by Brady. Dolphin Tua Tagovailoa, despite a mediocre game, rises two spots to No. 23 overall. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percent-based, allowing a player who misses half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the season. The Top 25 chart (plus other Dolphins) through Week 15:
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ hidden value, NFL playoff pictures and more

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs bolstered their Super Bowl dreams. The reason? Patrick Mahomes, on both the field and sideline. Patrick Mahomes didn’t only help the Kansas City Chiefs score 34 points on Thursday night. Mahomes helped them save nine. In Kansas City’s epic 34-28 overtime win...
NFL
FanSided

NFL quarterback rankings: Mahomes' magic strikes

Last week, we saw Patrick Mahomes at his best in the end, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to the top seed line in the AFC playoff picture. Our 2021 FanSided NFL quarterback rankings go live each Tuesday morning throughout the regular season, and we use a sliding scale incorporating current and past performances, with the former meaning more as the year goes on.
NFL
ESPN

How Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes evolved his game, taking a cue from Tom Brady

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --Earlier this year, quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked to the most logical person for inspiration on handling what was shaping up to be his most difficult NFL season: Tom Brady. Mahomes wasn't piling up his usual big passing numbers, and the Kansas City Chiefs weren't getting big plays or scoring plenty of points in their normal manner.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, lead the way for NFL Pro Bowl QBs

With the NFL playoffs quickly approaching, that means Pro Bowl selections are being made right now. The leagues best earn the honors of participating in a fun weekend that’s being held in Las Vegas a week before the Super Bowl. Six superstar quarterbacks have made the list, with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes leading the way.
NFL
FanSided

Three reasons Patrick Mahomes can still win NFL MVP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best player in the National Football League. He’s a former MVP, First Team All-Pro, Super Bowl champion, and Super Bowl MVP. Even with all these accolades, there is often a contingent season in and season out that focuses heavily on his less obvious negatives and lightly on his painfully obvious positives.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
