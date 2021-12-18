ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Businesses, schools step up precautions amid new COVID surge

Dr. Amesh Adalja joins "CBS Saturday Morning"...

PIX11

Paterson schools will go remote after winter break amid COVID surge

PATERSON, N.J. — As New Jersey continues to see a startling spike in COVID-19 cases statewide, the Paterson school district announced on Wednesday that students will start 2022 remotely. Students will begin their winter break with an early dismissal on Thursday. They were initially expected to return to classrooms on Jan. 4, however given the […]
PATERSON, NJ
WTOP

Ferebee announces growing list of DC schools going virtual amid COVID surge

Five more schools in the District will transition to virtual learning for the rest of 2021. Students at Beers Elementary School, Boone Elementary School, Miner Elementary School, Stuart-Hobson Middle School, and Takoma Elementary School will attend classes virtually on Tuesday and Wednesday. District education officials acknowledged that all listed schools...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDTN

Mandated or optional: Mask guidelines in Montgomery Co. schools amid COVID surge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is encouraging all schools to enforce mask mandates regardless of vaccination status. Public Health said their mask recommendation hasn’t changed, it’s been highly encouraged for the entire school year. Recently, Thanksgiving break has caused a rise in cases making […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Swiss launch new restrictions amid surge in COVID infections

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss government said Friday it will require proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 for access to restaurants, cultural or sports events and all other indoor events as the country faces a new surge in coronavirus cases. The executive Federal Council, after coordinating with regional...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
WKRC

Hospitals stepping up to make sure they can handle COVID-19 surge

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The newest wave of delta, omicron and other respiratory illnesses has many hospitals nearing capacity. There are likely three steps right now that health care systems are considering to try and manage this latest surge. They’re asking at the first sign of symptoms or following exposure, you be your own advocate.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Miami

Memorial Healthcare Revises Visitor Policy Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Increase In Positivity Rate

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Due to the increase in COVID-19 case count and positivity rate in South Florida, Memorial Healthcare System has revised its visitor policy. The healthcare provider said they are taking “precautionary steps to preserve the well-being of our patients, staff, and physicians by restricting its visitation policy to prevent unnecessary exposure.” Under the updated policy, there is no visitation for patients who test positive or negative for those who are being treated in the hospital, in the intensive care unit, outpatients, emergency room, and hospitalized for behavioral health. For those hospitalized for end of life, one visitor is allowed...
The Independent

Covid news – live: Omicron variant is milder, studies suggest but NHS leader warns data is not ‘conclusive’

Omicron is less likely than the Delta variant to lead to severe disease and hospitalisation, two new studies have suggested. Research from Imperial College London found that people who test positive for Omicron are up to 20 per less likely to be admitted to hospital. They also have at least a 40 per cent lower chance of needing to stay for one night or longer. However, Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist involved in the study, tempered the finding - which is yet to be peer-reviewed - by cautioning that Omicron’s ability to evade the vaccine could “offset” the...
CBS News

Omicron threat grows ahead of holidays

The Omicron variant is spreading faster than any previous coronavirus strain by far. More than 250,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the U.S. on Monday, the highest level since September. Nancy Chen has the latest.
CBS Denver

Hammond’s Candies Staff Keeping Busy This Year Amid Holiday Demand, Labor Shortages

DENVER (CBS4)– One candy business is struggling to keep up this holiday season. Hammond’s Candies, located at 5735 Washington Street in Denver, is trying to keep up with demand during the labor shortages. (credit: CBS) Businesses have been challenged during the pandemic with staffing shortages, supply chain issues and ingredient costs. (credit: CBS) “It’s been really hard hiring workers this year. In fact, this has probably been, in the 15 years that I’ve been involved with Hammond’s, this has been the hardest it’s been to hire workers,” said CEO Hammond’s Candies Andrew Schuman. “Not only was it hard to hire them, the wages have kept creeping up as well, so it’s been really competitive out in the marketplace just with the lack of labor force and so it’s been a little bit of a bottleneck for us.” (credit: CBS) This year, Hammond’s labor costs have increased 30% but they are still challenged with staffing shortages.
