Public Safety

Explosion at Pakistan Bank Branch Kills at Least 15

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -At least 15 people were killed and 16 others injured in an explosion on Saturday at a bank branch in Karachi's industrial area, police said. A senior police officer said the blast at a branch of Habib Bank Limited, Pakistan's largest lender, could...

Daily Mail

Huge explosion of gas that was trapped in Karachi sewage system kills 12 and injures eleven more in Pakistan

A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in southern Pakistani killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others on Saturday, police and health officials said. Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a local bank building in the Shershah neighborhood of the port city of Karachi.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gunman aged 14 sentenced to life for ‘evil’ murder of Birmingham schoolboy

A 14-year-old boy believed to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of a gun murder has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 16 years behind bars.Yussuf Mustapha, who turned 14 just three weeks before he shot and killed Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln, can now be named in media reports after a judge lifted an order protecting his identity.Passing sentence on Mustapha and four other teenagers convicted of killing Keon, Lord Justice William Davis said the 14-year-old had shown a clear intent to kill when he opened fire at close range.Mustapha and the other youths who carried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

4,100 Russians arrested trying to illegally enter US from Mexico this year

About 4,100 Russian nationals were stopped at the U.S. southern border in the 2021 fiscal year, up from fewer than 500 the year before in the 2020 fiscal year. Those 4,100 Russian nationals were among 1.7 million people that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents encountered at the border this past year, according to CBP data released last month and first reported by the Washington Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
BBC

Russia told to pay compensation to woman whose hands were cut off

Russia has been ordered to pay more than €370,000 (£315,000) in compensation to a woman whose hands were cut off by her husband. The European Court of Human Rights said Russia had failed to combat domestic violence, and ordered it to compensate four women who were brutally attacked.
EUROPE
kgns.tv

Three bus passengers caught using fake passports

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three people are caught trying to use someone else’s passport and pass it off as their own. On Saturday, Border Patrol agents at the I-35 checkpoint were conducting immigration inspections on a commercial bus. Agents found that three people onboard did not resemble the pictures...
LAREDO, TX
US News and World Report

Neighbors Describe Chaos Ahead of Fatal Police Shooting

VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — Neighbors say a fatal early morning police shooting at a New Jersey mobile home park over the weekend was preceded by a man driving a backhoe that damaged several vehicles and a home. A Vineland police officer fired during an encounter at the Penn Lincoln...
VINELAND, NJ
US News and World Report

Suspect Killed, 2 Cops Shot in Burton Outside Flint

BURTON, Mich. (AP) — Two police officers were shot Tuesday in Genesee County during a “violent confrontation” with a gunman who was killed after a chase on foot, authorities said. One of the injured officers, a sheriff's deputy, was in critical condition while a Burton officer was...
BURTON, MI
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Adult Taken Into Custody After Child, 4, Shot in Home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An adult was taken into custody after a 4-year-old child was critically wounded in a shooting in Pennsylvania's capital over the weekend, police said. Harrisburg police said patrol units were called to a home in the city at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday and found the child with a gunshot. The child was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition after emergency surgery.
HARRISBURG, PA
NBC News

At least four dead after gas explosion in Sicily

“The local representative for the Civil Protection reports that four victims have been ascertained,” Sicily’s Civil protection said in a tweet. Rescuers thought a total of 11 people had been hit by the explosion, the captain of the local fire fighters, Giuseppe Merendino, said earlier on Sunday. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and son guilty over machete attack on boy

A mother and son have been found guilty of killing a 17-year-old boy in a machete attack.Nichola Leighton became “furious” after Levi Ernest-Morrison and his friends kept knocking on her door looking for her son Tyreese Ulysses.When 19-year-old Ulysses learned they were “bothering” his mother, he rallied friends, all armed with knives, jurors were told.They jumped out of Leighton’s “distinctive” red Suzuki 4×4 jeep and some of the group chased Levi and one of his friends.Levi was caught and fatally stabbed on the evening of April 10.Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones QC had said the attack in Sydenham south London...
PUBLIC SAFETY

