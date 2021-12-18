ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB Ready to Adjust Policy if Inflation Doesn't Fall as Expected - Holzmann

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) - European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Saturday the ECB will quickly be able to assess if inflation falls as expected next year and can adjust its monetary policy accordingly. "There are indications that there's a danger that inflation comes in...

