Now that I have graduated at the University of Nevada, Reno I can say that I am happy with what I have accomplished during the past four years. I am most proud of being a McNair Scholar due to the numerous opportunities that I was given while simultaneously giving me the ability to conduct research as an undergraduate. Four years ago I never imaged I would be able to call myself a funded researcher and I can thank the McNair program for betting on me. I have also been named the Senior Scholar for the School of Medicine for Fall 2021, a shock and pleasant surprise. Currently, I am applying to graduate school to pursue a Master’s in Speech Language Pathology.

RENO, NV ・ 14 DAYS AGO