Humble, TX

Humble Abode: Queers Against Climate Change (POSTPONED)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDance for mother earth and raise money for Give Out's LGBTQI+ Climate Fund!. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. We welcome you back into our Humble Abode to raise money and awareness for Give...

Decorate this, climate change zealots!

MADISON — The left’s war on Christmas has been adjusted to fit its deranged climate change agenda. A ludicrous and factually flawed tweet late last month by @Madison_Native (of course) wants fellow lunatics to agree that natural Christmas trees are a cause of the climate change problem. “I...
MADISON, WI
Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
800-Year-Old Mummy Discovered in America

A photo of the mummy found inside an underground structure on the outskirts of the city of LimaUniversidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos. When we hear the word mummy we think of Egypt or somewhere around that area as this is the most primordial culture to perform mummification. However, it so happens that this process would sometimes take place involuntarily, as there have been some cases. One really interesting case is a mummy that has been recently discovered in South America, Peru.
US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
The Star of Bethlehem Clues in the Bible Reveal its Origins

For centuries, both the faithful and science-based folks have wondered about the Star of Bethlehem. What was it? From where did it come? Is it a myth, a miracle, or was it natural occurring astronomical event? The Star, as told in the Gospel of Matthew, led the Magi to a little town called Bethlehem, about five miles south of Jerusalem. It was a sign in the heavens that told them a King was born, a King that would be in the line and lineage of King David. Many astronomers believed it was a conjunction of planets. German scientist Johannes Kepler believed it was the conjunction of three planets, Jupiter, Saturn and Venus. But while astronomers today use Kepler’s exact mathematical calculations to map the motion of the planets, lawyer and Star enthusiast Rick Larson has taken it many steps further, and has found the link between the Bible’s prophecies, the motion of the planets, and the signs in the sky. The heavens do indeed “declare the glory of God,” as Psalm 19 announces. In this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Larson gives a synopses of his findings, which are in his film Star of Bethlehem, and his website bethlehemstar.com, which gives even more details of tying God’s message to us, to the motion of the planets.
My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
From scribe to choir to being repurposed over generations, medieval Christian chant book fragments reveal stories

Medieval chant books and the parchment they were made of were designed to last a long time — so long, that pages of them can outlast the book itself. Across medieval Europe, monks and nuns and clergy in city cathedrals sang daily chants in communal forms of timed and sung prayer still practised by some Christians today. Fragments of chant books travel across time and space, ending up at antique stores, tucked away in attics or even made into book covers. Our research collects images of these scattered and fragmented pages of chant and creates inventories of their contents,...
