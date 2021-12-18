ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Christmas Party Night

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets - £40.00 per...

The Big Fat Christmas Quiz at The Old Crown

Santa Claus is kindly taking the time to stop off in Digbeth for a Big Fat Christmas Quiz at The Old Crown. Santa Claus is kindly taking the time to stop off in Digbeth for a Big Fat Christmas Quiz at The Old Crown. Save yourself the quiz game arguments...
Christmas Cupcake Decorating Workshop – Adults

Get creative this Christmas and learn to decorate cupcakes like a pro!. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. @HannahMakesCakes will guide your through the workshop providing all materials required to send you home with 6 cupcakes worthy of a Paul Hollywood handshake!
Porch Party Brings on the Hot Havana Nights

The Event: 18th Annual Porch Party: Hot Havana Nights. The Cause: Cancer Support Community Arizona (CSCAZ) 2021 Spirit of Healing Honorees: Dr. David Paul and Dr. Debra Wickman, Banner University Medical Center Phoenix. Lead Sponsor: Plexus. Host and Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle. Notable Moment: Debbie DiCarlo, CEO of CSCAZ, enthusiastically welcomed...
‘Twas the night before the office holiday party

Back when I was a kid, books and nighttime stories were simple. There were no duplicitous meanings, jokes only adults understood, or room for interpretation. The stories said what they meant. For example, my mom read me the Berenstain Bears story about not getting candy at the checkout line when, earlier that day, I had a tantrum about not getting enough candy at the checkout line.
Christmas Story & Donkey Day

Wear your favourite Christmas jumper or outfit, sing carols and meet real donkeys!. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Join us at 12pm on December 19th for The Christmas Story & Donkey Day community event, a celebration for all...
Boxing Day 2021: Parties, raves and gigs happening post-Xmas day

Christmas is arguably one of the best days of the year. Between the presents, drinks and, of course, the food, it scores pretty high. But on the other hand, there’s all the drama. So after a day of dealing with all the family drama and stuffing your face, you’ll probably be dying to get out. Especially with those two bank holidays perfectly placed for you to sleep off your hangover.
House Party (Cancelled)

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 2:00am) Who doesn’t love a house party? London's premier party providers, The Doctor's Orders bring that house party excitement to this Shoreditch spot. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. The Doctor’s Orders.
Celebrations
Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
Ordering A Drink This Way Is A Red Flag For Bartenders

Sometimes, retro is a good thing. But when it comes to ordering drinks in "fingers," it's a big old signal to bartenders that you're not who you say you are. The ever-so-unscientific unit of measurement dates way back to Old West saloons, says Westworld. People would use the bartender's fingers to indicate how much liquor they desired (two fingers' width is more than one, for example). However, it's a pretty inconsistent system that has been largely panned for obvious reasons. Nowadays, if a person asks for one finger (in a non-ironic fashion) they'll get a ¾-inch pour, which is about an ounce. This helps the bartender to know exactly how much to pour, and also how much to charge.
Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
Sam's Club Shoppers Are Rushing To Get This Snack Spinner Before It's Gone

Some folks may have searched high and low for a new way to serve up snacks. Others might just like wheel-shaped food containers. But whatever their reason, some people really want a spinner in their lives. PopSugar reports that these circular trays have spaces for several snacks, don't accidentally crush delicate foods as easily as bagged snacks, and can easily travel around when you need to dish out some extra treats. The reviewer gave a shout-out to GoBe snack spinners in particular as mentioned how they led the pack. The same brand of snack spinner has popped up at Sam's Club, and buyers have started salivating over it.
My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
TopGirl Xmas Party

7:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 9:00pm) Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown. Liberte Liverpool: Nearby Hotels &...
