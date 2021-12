The Walt Disney Co. on Monday warned that its networks could be pulled from Google’s YouTube TV streaming service this week, as the two sides are in the midst of a dispute over carriage fees. If the entertainment and technology giants don’t come to new terms by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, Disney’s channels including ABC, ESPN, Freeform and FX could be pulled from the virtual multichannel video provider (vMVPD). The company began warning viewers of its channels about the potential disruption on Monday afternoon. “Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution has a highly successful track record of negotiating such agreements with...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO