Avalanche eyes 60% rally as AVAX price breaks out of bull flag

cryptocoingossip.com
 4 days ago

The bullish setup also emerged as crypto custodian BitGo announced that it would add AVAX to its service portfolio. Avalanche (AVAX) strengthened its case for a potential upside run towards $160 in the coming sessions as it broke out of a classic bullish pattern earlier this week. Dubbed “bull...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Assets Under Management#Bull Flag#Tradingview#Circle#Bank Of America
TA: Ethereum is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But $4,100 is the Key

Ethereum is gaining pace above the $4,000 zone against the US Dollar. ETH price is showing positive signs, but it must clear $4,100 for a strong upward move. Ethereum started a fresh increase and surpassed the $4,000 resistance zone. The price is trading above $4,020 and the 100 hourly simple...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Polkadot price eyes retest of $30 after DOT breaks out of a three-week hurdle

Polkadot price is hovering just above the 70.5% retracement level at $23.56. The recent breakout from a declining trend line suggests DOT could retest $30. A daily candlestick close below $22.50 will invalidate the bullish thesis. Polkadot price is trading above crucial reversal zones on a higher time frame, indicating...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH breaks out of consolidation, peaks at $4,060

Ethereum price analysis is bearish for today. ETH/USD saw a higher high finally set. Retracement is likely to follow towards $3,900. Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we expect a retracement to follow after a strong break above the descending trendline. Therefore, ETH/USD will likely set another higher low next before continuing higher.
MARKETS
investing.com

This Bargain Stock Has Rallied Over 12% on Tuesday: Details Here

Investing.com -- Shares of the software provider Ramco Systems Ltd (NS: RMCS ) surged 12.2% to Rs 471.8 apiece at 1:18 pm on Monday, after declining about 11.6% over the last four sessions. The stock has been attracting investors' interest as a result of bargain hunting due to recent heavy...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX peaks at $117.4, moves into a strong retracement?

Avalanche price analysis is bearish today. AVAX/USD set a new higher high at $117.4. Bearish momentum returned yesterday. Avalanche price analysis is bearish today as we expect the current retracement to continue later today. Likely AVAX/USD will retrace even further as the market previously gained around 55 percent in a couple of days.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

HARMONY Price analysis:- Bulls failed to break the resistance twice. The bears came in and pushed the price down. Will they succeed?

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, the price cannot break the resistance. The bulls have tried twice but only to bring the price back down by the bears. We can see the bulls are trying to push the price up, but the bears are not letting that happen. We can see the wick created by the candle. The technical indicator will show which way the price will go.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls and bears battle it out between 1.3150/1.3250

GBP/USD is on the way to test daily resistance and eye son 1.3250. The bears will need to see a break below 1.3150. GBP/USD, for the most part, is consolidating. There is little prospect of a breakout, one way or another until the parameters of the sideways price action are broken. The following illustrates the outlook from a long=term to a nearer-term perspective.
CURRENCIES
themarketperiodical.com

Basic Attention Token price analysis:- The bears are not letting the bulls break the resistance of 50MA. Will the bulls again try to break the resistance, or will the bears take control?

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, we can see the bulls tried their best to break the resistance, but then the bears came back and the bears were not letting the bulls break the resistance. Let’s have a look at the technical analysis to see if the price will break the resistance or the bears will push the price towards the support?
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers eye 75.65 on breaking 10-DMA, monthly support

USD/INR remains pressured around one-week low after breaking short-term key supports. Receding bullish bias of MACD also favors sellers to aim for tops marked in April, October. USD/INR holds lower grounds near 75.75 during early Tuesday, after breaking the 10-DMA and an ascending support line from late November the previous...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bears are moving in, eye a break of 128.10

From this hourly perspective, we can see that the price is struggling at a meanwhile resistance and given the temperament of the market, that is to say consolidative with a risk-off tone, the bias is to the downside. A break of the current trendline opens risk to test the prior hourly support near 127.90. If this were to give, then the daily support will be vulnerable near to 127.50.
CURRENCIES
themarketperiodical.com

Avalanche token price analysis: Avalanche shows bearish tendencies going by technicals

Avalanche token looks to break the lower band of the Bollinger bands. The coin is on a bearish trajectory after failing to break the resistance level. Avalanche token price is testing the support line formed by an upward sloping trend line. The coin has a resistance level at the level of $ 117 which the coin failed to break in the early trading hours of today. The coin is back to test the upward trending support level. This is a key level and it remains to be seen how the coin will behave at this level.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano price analysis: ADA climbs to $1.25 as bulls eye $1.30 resistance next

Cardano price analysis suggests upwards movements across the short-term charts. The Cardano price analysis shows that after falling to the $1.200 mark the buyers were able to find a strong support level to stop the bearish activity. Since then, the bulls have initiated a rally that has caused the price action to recover the $1.250 mark.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Arweave price analysis: AR breaks at $53 as bulls mark 9 percent gain overnight

Arweave price analysis is bullish today. Support for AR is present at $48. A crucial resistance of $53.4 is under test. The Arweave price analysis is bullish for today as an increase in price has been detected today as well. The AR/USD rallied high from $51.8 to $54 at the start of the trading session, but as $53.4 is a crucial resistance level set by bears on 18th November and then again on 3rd December, so the price reverted back towards the $53 range. Overall, AR is bullish after finding the support floor at the $36 level following a downtrend for the last month. The coin has performed marvelously over the last five days as the most recent trend line is upwards, which is very rare in the prevailing bearish market these days.
STOCKS
cryptocoingossip.com

AVAX Rallies 40%, Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

AVAX token has rallied in the midst of a selloff in Ethereum and Bitcoin. AVAX has rallied 40.4% in the last seven days and sits at $116.50 at the time of writing. The rally may be due to two factors: the addition of USDC, which saw it rally 10.5% on Tues, Dec. 14, 2021. USDC is a stablecoin issued by Circle, which will be used on the Avalanche blockchain for fast and cheap remittances. Avalanche is the seventh blockchain to support USDC.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Avalanche price analysis: AVAX corrects after peaking at $110.9

Avalanche price analysis is bearish up till now but may turn bullish later today. Resistance for AVAX/USD is present at $113. Strong support is present at $107. The Avalanche price analysis is bearish today as the coin, after rallying high yesterday, faced rejection from the further upside at $110 level as this is a crucial resistance zone, and as a result, the coin is correcting at the moment.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls hunting down 1.3380 with eyes on 1.3400

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls hunting down 1.3380 with eyes on 1.3400

A break of the area and a subsequent restest of it could lead to a continuation higher should the area act as a fresh support structure for the bulls to lean against.
MARKETS

