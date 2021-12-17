ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer says trials show low dose of vaccine will not help children ages 2 to 5

Boston Globe
 6 days ago

A low dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine did not produce a potent immune response in children 2 through 5 years of age, the companies announced Friday, a discouraging setback that threatens to keep the vaccine from younger children for longer than many parents had hoped. In ongoing clinical...

www.bostonglobe.com

The Independent

Children aged 5-11 not to be offered Covid jab unless clinically vulnerable

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-fives.Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second...
KIDS
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron Covid variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and is set to become the dominant strain in the UK.So far more than deaths from the new variant have been recorded and tens of thousands of infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions before Christmas Day but said government “reserve the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks,Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a major incident in the capital in December and the NHS returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident,...
INDUSTRY
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
AFP

British data indicate lower hospitalization rate for Omicron

Two studies from Britain published Wednesday showed Covid infections with Omicron are less likely to result in hospitalization compared to the Delta variant, the latest research confirming a trend first identified in South Africa. The preliminary studies -- one paper from Scotland and the other from England -- were cautiously welcomed by experts, who nonetheless stressed that any advantage in milder outcomes could still be negated by the new strain's heightened infectiousness, which may still lead to more overall severe cases. "We're saying that this is qualified good news -- qualified because these are early observations, they are statistically significant, and we are showing a reduced risk of hospitalizations," Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish research, told reporters on a call. The Scottish paper examined Covid cases recorded in November and December, and grouped them by cases caused by Delta against those caused by Omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Novavax says COVID vaccine triggers immune response to Omicron variant

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine is effective in generating an immune response against the Omicron variant, according to early data published on Wednesday,suggesting that the U.S. drugmaker's existing COVID-19 vaccine can help combat the new Omicron variant. Novavax's two-dose, protein-based vaccine was authorized for use this...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Mette Frederiksen
The Independent

The elderly may need fourth dose of Covid vaccine, says expert

Older adults in the UK may need to receive a fourth dose of the Covid-19 jab, a scientist has suggested.Professor Adam Finn, professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol and a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said elderly adults who had received their boosters early “may need a further jab”, although he added that this had “not been decided yet” and that it was “still very much in doubt” whether all adults would get a fourth dose.Prof Finn told LBC Radio there was a need to “see how things go through this wave and...
EDUCATION
Boston Globe

Moderna booster raises level of antibodies to thwart Omicron

A booster shot of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine significantly raises the level of antibodies that can thwart the Omicron variant, the company announced Monday. The news arrives as Omicron rapidly advances across the world, and most coronavirus vaccines seem unable to stave off infection from the highly contagious variant. Moderna’s...
INDUSTRY
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Omicron May Require Fourth Vaccine Dose, Pfizer Says

Coronavirus vaccine earlier than expected, Pfizer officials said on Wednesday. The standard two doses may be less effective against the variant, the company announced earlier in the day, and a booster dose increases neutralizing antibodies. But the timeline might need to be moved up for a fourth dose. Previously, Pfizer...
HEALTH
NJ.com

U.S. expands Pfizer COVID vaccine boosters, opens extra dose to age 16

U.S. health authorities said Thursday that 16- and 17-year-olds should get a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine once they’re six months past their last shot. The U.S. and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH

