SPRINGFIELD -- The unemployment rate in Illinois fell three-tenths of a point in November to 5.7% as employers added 19,500 payroll jobs to the economy. Preliminary data released by the Department of Employment Security and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the biggest job gains during the month were in the leisure and hospitality sector and trade, transportation and utilities, with each adding an estimated 8,200 jobs. The construction industry added 3,800 jobs.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO