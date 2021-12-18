ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europeans reimpose restrictions as omicron sweeps continent

By DANICA KIRKA
 4 days ago
Virus Outbreak Germany Travel Travellers stand in front of an information board at BER Airport in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Germany’s incoming transport minister is advising people against traveling over Christmas as the country tries to stem a wave of coronavirus infections. (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP) (Joerg Carstensen)

LONDON — (AP) — Nations across Europe are moving to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, triggering calls for protests from Paris to Barcelona.

As case numbers escalated, alarmed ministers in France, Cyprus and Austria tightened travel restrictions. Paris canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks. Denmark closed theaters, concert halls, amusement parks and museums. Ireland imposed an 8 p.m. curfew on pubs and bars and limited attendance at indoor and outdoor events.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan underscored the official concern about the climbing cases and their potential to overwhelm the health care system by declaring a major incident Saturday, a move that allows local councils in Britain's capital to coordinate work more closely with emergency services.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin captured the sense of the continent in an address to the nation, saying the new restrictions were needed to protect lives and livelihoods from the resurgent virus.

“None of this is easy,” Martin said Friday night. “We are all exhausted with COVID and the restrictions it requires. The twists and turns, the disappointments and the frustrations take a heavy toll on everyone. But it is the reality that we are dealing with.”

The World Health Organization reported Saturday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad.

Major questions about omicron remain unanswered, including how effective existing COVID-19 vaccines are against it and whether the variant produces severe illness in many infected individuals, WHO noted.

Yet omicron’s “substantial growth advantage” over the delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake delta as the dominant form of the virus in countries where the new variant is spreading locally, the U.N. health agency said.

Dutch government ministers were meeting Saturday to discuss advice from a panel of experts who are recommending a toughening of the partial lockdown that is already in place and has led to a recent decline in infections.

Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge didn't say what measures the government might impose as he headed into the meeting. “There are very serious concerns,” he told reporters in The Hague.” That’s why we’re meeting on Saturday to see what we need to do.”

Some stores opened earlier than usual Saturday and shoppers flocked into city center shopping areas, fearing it could be their last chance to shop before Christmas.

Rotterdam municipality tweeted that it was “too busy in the center” of the port city and told people: “Don’t come to the city.” Amsterdam also warned that the city’s main shopping street was busy and urged people to stick to coronavirus rules.

In the U.K., where confirmed daily infection soared to records this week, the government has already reimposed a requirement for masks to be worn indoors and ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test when going to night clubs and large events.

But the moves are causing anger.

Crowds protesting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest coronavirus restrictions flooded Oxford Street, a popular London shopping area, on Saturday. The maskless protesters blew whistles, yelled “Freedom!” and told passersby to remove their face coverings.

Hundreds of people blocked traffic as they marched with signs bearing slogans such as “Vaccine passports kill our freedoms” and “Don’t comply.” Other signs had the faces of Johnson or U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid and read, “Give them the boot.”

Scientists are warning the British government it needs to go further to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Leaked minutes from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies suggested a ban on indoor mixing and hospitality, the BBC reported.

Britain and other nations are also accelerating the pace of booster shots after early data showed that two doses of vaccine were less effective against the omicron variant. Shopping centers, cathedrals and soccer stadiums in Britain have been converted into mass vaccination centers.

During a visit to a mass vaccination pop-up clinic at London soccer team Chelsea's stadium on Saturday, Khan said the running of public services could be impeded by the rapidly spreading variant.

“The big issue we have is the number of Londoners who have this virus and that’s leading to big issues in relation to staff absences and the ability of our public services to run at the optimum levels,'' he told the BBC. “I’m incredibly worried about staff absences in the (National Health Service), in the fire brigade, in the police service, in our councils across London.''

Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in London and efforts were being stepped up to reach people who haven't yet been vaccinated or boosted.

“I want to make a direct appeal to the more than 1 million Londoners who are yet to come forward for any COVID-19 vaccinations — it’s never too late to get your first or second dose,'' he said. “It will help to protect you, your loved ones and our NHS.”

In France, the government announced that it will start giving the vaccine to children in the 5 to 11 age group beginning Wednesday. Prime Minister Jean Castex said Friday that with the omicron variant spreading like “lightning” the government proposed requiring proof of vaccination for those entering restaurants, cafes and other public establishments. The measure is pending approval by Parliament.

Demonstrations are planned Saturday in Paris to voice opposition to the new vaccine pass and ongoing government restrictions. Protests are also scheduled to take place in Turin, Italy.

Courtney Bonnell in London; Emily Schultheis in Vienna; Mike Corder in Amsterdam; and Thomas Adamson in Paris, contributed to this report.

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
CBS News

Amid scandal over breaking its own COVID rules, U.K. government reimposes restrictions to fight Omicron

London — The U.K. has reimposed restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus amid a scandal over senior officials breaking their own rules during last year's strict COVID-19 lockdown. The controversy has shaken public confidence in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, with critics saying it is undermining public health measures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Micheál Martin
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

Channel migrant crossings to UK more than triple in 2021 

Arash took his first steps on English soil on a cloudy, drizzly day in May, after attempting a perilous crossing of the Channel from northern France. Arash, 28, who is now seeking asylum in Britain, is one of more than 27,000 people who attempted the perilous journey in 2021 -- a record.
IMMIGRATION
Gazette

South African study offers Omicron hope as nations reimpose curbs

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African study offered Christmas glad tidings about the severity of Omicron and the trend of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday as the fast-spreading coronavirus variant forced countries across the world to impose new curbs. The study by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) suggested that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Belgium to tighten COVID rules to counter rise of omicron

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Belgium will further tighten coronavirus restrictions because of the surging omicron variant, authorities announced Wednesday, but the country shied away from a full lockdown like in the neighboring Netherlands. Cinemas, theaters and concert halls will be closed and indoor activities banned in Belgium. Sports...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Omicron#Covid#Europeans#Ap#Irish
WGAU

Live updates: Belgium to tighten restrictions amid omicron

BRUSSELS — Belgium decided Wednesday to further tighten restrictions in anticipation of the surging omicron variant but shied away from a full lockdown like neighboring Netherlands did. The authorities decided to close cinemas, theaters and concert halls and ban indoor activities. Sports fans will be closed out of stadiums...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Thailand reimposes quarantine as concerns grow over omicron

BANGKOK, Thailand — (AP) — Thailand on Tuesday decided to immediately reimpose a mandatory quarantine for visitors and suspend a “test-and-go” scheme for fully vaccinated arrivals as concerns grow over the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the government said. The decision is a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Live updates: Israel recommends 2nd booster shot for over 60

JERUSALEM — An Israeli health official says experts have recommended administering a new round of coronavirus booster shots after seeing evidence that protection from an earlier booster campaign is beginning to wane. An advisory panel of health experts on Tuesday recommended to the government to begin giving booster shots...
WORLD
The Associated Press

German health minister expects virus surge around New Year’s

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister said Thursday that he expects a surge in coronavirus cases around New Year’s snd people will likely need a fourth vaccine shot to maintain the best immune response against COVID-19. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told public radio network WDR 2 that Germany hasn’t yet seen a big, rapid wave of new infections from the omicron variant like some other European countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday adopted rules that will make the European Union COVID-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule. The proposal comes as several EU states introduce additional requirements on travellers in a bid to reduce the...
TRAVEL
AFP

China locks down city as Covid cases surge around the world

China shut down a city of 13 million people on Thursday in a bid to extinguish a tiny Covid-19 outbreak and chase its zero-case goal, as other nations around the globe battled huge infection surges driven by Omicron.  Omicron has not been reported in Xi'an and only dozens of the less infectious Delta cases have been detected in the city of 13 million people in recent days. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
loudersound.com

Queen’s Brian May calls for protests against “the arrogance, the ignorance, the dishonesty” of Boris Johnson’s government, after contracting Covid-19

Queen guitarist Brian May has contracted Covid-19, and called for protests against "the ineptitude, the arrogance, the ignorance, the deceptiveness, the dishonesty of this [UK] government led by Boris Johnson." In a series of posts on Instagram after testing positive for the virus, May reveals that he believes he contracted...
WORLD
WGAU

Live updates: S Korea has new daily high for COVID-19 deaths

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has set a new record for daily COVID-19 deaths as it struggles to resolve a shortage of hospital beds amid weeks of surging cases. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Thursday that 109 people died in the latest 24-hour period. That raised the country’s total number of pandemic fatalities to 5,015.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
44K+
Post
6M+
Views
WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

