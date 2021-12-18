ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly interesting Newcastle

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly is interesting Newcastle United. TalkSPORT correspondent Alex Crook reports Newcastle hold a 'genuine' interest in Kelly, but the Cherries are not open to selling the...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

Willian wanted out of Arsenal after three months: I gave up big money

Corinthians star Willian has taken aim at former club Arsenal. The Brazilian signed a three-year contract with the Gunners after leaving Chelsea in the summer of 2020. After lasting just a year at the club, Willian has revealed he wanted to leave after just three months. He told Rio Ferdinand's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Juventus want Man Utd striker Cavani AND Martial

Juventus are targeting Manchester United strike-pair Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial. Both players are available from United ahead of the January market. Tuttosport says Juventus want to sign United pair Cavani and Martial during next month's transfer window. Juventus hope to solve their goalscoring issues this season by bringing in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal beat Chelsea, Spurs to land Charlie Patino from Luton

Arsenal burned off major competition to sign Charlie Patino from Luton Town. The 18-year-old came on as a second-half substitute for the Gunners in their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with League One side Sunderland. Patino had an evening to remember as he turned the ball home in stoppage time to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal manager Arteta: We're doing everything to keep Nketiah

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists the club want to keep Eddie Nketiah. The 22-year-old showed his immense finishing ability with a superb hat-trick in the 5-1 win over Sunderland. With his playing time limited and contract set to expire next summer, Nketiah has been linked with an exit from the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
UEFA
The Independent

Steven Gerrard believes young players can cope at the ‘deep end’ against Chelsea

Steven Gerrard insists he has every confidence in any academy players he may have to throw “in at the deep end” against Chelsea on Boxing Day.Villa’s scheduled Premier League game against Burnley last Saturday was called off after a surge in coronavirus cases at the club.Covid-related postponements are only permitted if clubs have less than 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available and Gerrard expects he will have to include youngsters in his squad to ensure Chelsea’s visit goes ahead."My job at the moment is to prepare the team in the best way I can for Boxing Day, and that's what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds technical chief Victor Orta interesting Newcastle

Leeds United technical chief Victor Orta is interesting Newcastle. Newcastle are still in the hunt for a director of football to work between Eddie Howe and the club's new owners, says The Sun. They have turned their attention to Brighton's technical director, Dan Ashworth, but Orta remains a man that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Tottenham interested in two Barcelona defenders ahead of January window

Tottenham Hotspur could target Barcelona duo Clement Lenglet and Sergino Dest in January transfer window. According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero Via Sport (h/t The Express), Tottenham Hotspur have identified Barcelona defenders Clement Lenglet and Sergino Dest as potential targets ahead of the January transfer window. The former need reinforcements and have shortlisted the defensive duo as options to strengthen their squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Andrew Robertson ‘lucky to be walking’ after Harry Kane tackle, Mark Clattenburg claims

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has claimed that Andrew Robertson is “lucky he’s still walking” after being on the receiving end of a reckless studs-up slide tackle from Harry Kane. Clattenburg was critical of the standard of officiating in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham last weekend, with Jurgen Klopp furious that Kane wasn’t sent off, while also questioning referee Paul Tierney’s failure to award a penalty in a separate incident. It’s understood the fact that Robertson, who was later sent off himself for a wild hack on Emerson Royal, lifted his leg to avoid the full impact of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Forest legend Birtles urges Johnson to ignore Everton, Leeds interest

Nottingham Forest legend Garry Birtles has urged Brennan Johnson to stay at the City Ground. Leeds and Everton are among clubs keen on Johnson. “Whatever advice he gets from his dad [David Johnson], I'd advise him to listen," Birtles told the Garibaldi Red podcast. “He played at a high level. I always tell young players to listen to all advice and decide what is good and bad."
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea ace Mount: We need to find our humility

Chelsea ace Mason Mount says there's no panic over their recent form slump. Mount has enjoyed another impressive spell in the heart of Tuchel's team and says the confidence is still there to stay in the race. "When you are putting that pressure on yourself to win the Premier League,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Newcastle has serious interest in signing Sven Botman in January

With their new Saudi owners, Newcastle’s exploits in the transfer market will be a major story to follow in January. As it stands, it appears that their first priority will be to strengthen their backline. Per Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle is looking to sign Lille centre back Sven Botman. The U21 Dutch international has been linked with Eddie Howe’s side, and the move could be made next month.
PREMIER LEAGUE

