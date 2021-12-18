ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle set to recall Matty Longstaff from Aberdeen

By Paul Vegas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United are set to recall Matty Longstaff from Aberdeen. The Magpies have a clause inserted into his season long loan deal which means the arrangement can be cut short...

