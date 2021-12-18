ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What if: Capcom gave Dino Crisis a Resident Evil-like remake?

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the success of its Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes, and news that a Resident Evil 4 remake is also on the way, I think it’s about time Capcom resurrected another videogame series from its survival horror library: Dino Crisis. If it were possible to buy, download, and...

