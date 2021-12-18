2021 was rough, but romance books gave us life. Here are 13 favorites from this year

Hello,my name is Joshua and throughout my life I have found books that I actually like. The books I read are the types of books I could most likely read over again because the story is that good. For me to want to read a book it has to have a good story plot and it can’t be too long because after a while it starts to lose interest. I remember in sixth grade I had grabbed a book off of the shelf called the Report Card. The story is about a girl named Nora Rose Rowley who is a fifth grader who is secretly a genius and tries to hide who she is because she feels like people will treat her differently because of how intelligent she is and she just wants to live a normal life.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO