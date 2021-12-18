Concerns for the unvaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On a day where Gov. Tim Walz announced his family tested positive for COVID-19, Minnesota health officials on Tuesday reported 7,396 virus cases and 41 more deaths. The daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health, which includes data from the weekend and is current as of Monday morning, brings the state’s total positive cases to 990,047 since the pandemic began. The death toll is now at 10,197. Three of the deaths included people in their 40s. Most of the deaths were recorded in December. In hospitals as of Monday, there are 355 patients with the virus in the intensive...

