Public Health

Concerns for the unvaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne week ahead of Christmas, federal health officials are seeing an uptick in...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 5

Bass Face
4d ago

The only concern for the unvaccinated is that they are not making billions for the pharmaceutical companies. 👏👏

Reply(1)
5
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Christmas#Omicron#Americans
CBS News

COVID-19 cases spike ahead of Christmas

Hospitals across the nation are bracing for a new wave of COVID-19 patients as infections rise ahead of Chtistmas and New Year's Eve. About 90% of all Americans are now in "high" or "substantial" risk areas. Marci Gonzalez reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRBL News 3

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRIC - ABC 8News

COVID cases surge across US, prompting new concerns ahead of holidays

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The number of COVID-19 cases across the country is rising ahead of the holidays, prompting new concerns about hospital capacity and the economy. Meanwhile, an appeals court has reinstated President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. The vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees won’t […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
theintelligencer.com

COVID-19 and influenza cases on the rise across the U.S.

Three public health concerns could overwhelm health systems this winter, as more infections from the omicron variant, surging infections due to the delta variant and a "slow but steady" comeback of the flu could cause already hurting hospitals to see more patients, according to CNN. Illinois has seen a steady...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise in California

As cases of COVID-19 rise throughout California and the United States, an increasing number of people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room, worrying health officials that the surge could potentially strain health care systems. As of Saturday, there were 3,915 hospitalizations due to confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases across California, according to the state public […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Positivity Rate Continues Downward Trend As State Approaches 1 Million Total Positive Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On a day where Gov. Tim Walz announced his family tested positive for COVID-19, Minnesota health officials on Tuesday reported 7,396 virus cases and 41 more deaths. The daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health, which includes data from the weekend and is current as of Monday morning, brings the state’s total positive cases to 990,047 since the pandemic began. The death toll is now at 10,197. Three of the deaths included people in their 40s. Most of the deaths were recorded in December. In hospitals as of Monday, there are 355 patients with the virus in the intensive...
MINNESOTA STATE
wbtw.com

South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina surpassed 1,000 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on late last week, according to information released by the state’s health agency on Monday. South Carolina last consistently saw more than 1,000 new cases a day in October. It hit 1,000 confirmed cases again...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBTV

Demand for COVID-19 testing surges as cases rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cases of COVID-19 are surging once again in the Carolinas, but the region is still in better shape now than one year ago. On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 1,100 new cases, with a percent positivity of 6.6%. That...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
KTLA

Omicron variant now accounts for 73% of U.S. COVID cases

Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week. In […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Contra Costa Health Officials Confirm 1st Cases Of Omicron Variant – ‘It Was Just A Matter Of Time’

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Health officials in Contra Costa County confirmed their first cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19, while urging residents to receive booster shots and to be cautious heading into the holidays. According to Contra Costa Health Services, three cases of the variant were found through genomic sequencing. The variant was detected during tests of county wastewater earlier this month. “We knew it was just a matter of time before the omicron variant appeared in Contra Costa County,” health officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said in a statement on Monday. Two of the cases in the county were in...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
WJHL

Ballad Health: Pediatric COVID-19 cases on the rise

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported Thursday morning that there are six children battling the novel coronavirus in Niswonger Children’s Hospital. This is an increase of two pediatric patients since Wednesday, according to data from the health system, which spans across a 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. While decreases […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
