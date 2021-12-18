New York Jets Flight Connections 12/18/21

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets Matchup Preview (12/26/21) The New York Jets are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday, December 26th, at 1:00 PM EST. Once again, the two AFC teams find themselves at the bottom of their divisions. The Jets are entering Week 16 with a mere 3-11 record, while the Jaguars have maintained a six-game losing streak placing them at 2-12. Last year, both teams were neck and neck for last place in the league, but the last-minute Jets win landed the Jaguars with the first-round draft pick. With their selection, they drafted their starting quarterback, Trevor Laurence, out of Clemson. The young QB has struggled to find his groove but wants to prove himself against the Jets. The matchup might not be the most exciting of the week since playoff chances for both teams faded weeks ago, but there is still an opportunity for an evenly matched and exciting play from both teams.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO