New York Jets Flight Connections 12/18/21

By MacGregor Wells
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets face the Miami Dolphins on the road on Sunday. The Dolphins are red hot, winners of five straight. They are playing superb defense, which could be a problem for a Jets offense stuck in neutral. On the other hand, the Dolphins are...

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets Matchup Preview (12/26/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets Matchup Preview (12/26/21) The New York Jets are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday, December 26th, at 1:00 PM EST. Once again, the two AFC teams find themselves at the bottom of their divisions. The Jets are entering Week 16 with a mere 3-11 record, while the Jaguars have maintained a six-game losing streak placing them at 2-12. Last year, both teams were neck and neck for last place in the league, but the last-minute Jets win landed the Jaguars with the first-round draft pick. With their selection, they drafted their starting quarterback, Trevor Laurence, out of Clemson. The young QB has struggled to find his groove but wants to prove himself against the Jets. The matchup might not be the most exciting of the week since playoff chances for both teams faded weeks ago, but there is still an opportunity for an evenly matched and exciting play from both teams.
