Vipan Kumar, a weed scientist with Kansas State University, started hearing about feral rye concerns in central Kansas wheat fields from the day he arrived at the Agricultural Research Center in Hays in 2017. Four years later, he is completing a three-year research project studying this weed and how Kansas growers can take advantage of newer herbicide and varietal options to keep rye in their whiskey and out of their wheat fields.

