Interview (Audio): Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth

Making movies is a team effort, but we can all agree directors are a pretty important part of that equation. And 2021 was a real showcase for talented filmmakers who are at the top of their respective games. But at the top of the top there's Denis Villeneuve, who has won IGN's Best Director of a Movie in 2021 award. And Villeneuve delivered an acceptance speech for the award which you can watch that right here! Denis Villeneuve performed magic with Dune, taking what were for so long thought of as the "unfilmable" words of Frank Herbert and putting them right onto a screen for us to see in all their glory. The sheer scale of Dune is something to behold - from its monolithic architecture, sky-filling ships, and monstrous score, it can all be a little overwhelming at times. Yet, Villeneuve manages to keep it expertly tied together by rooting it in personal and emotional bonds that everyone can relate to, such as someone trying to find their place in the world or the love between a parent and a child. An unrivaled spectacle, Dune makes good on a promise that many thought may never be delivered, and Denis Villeneuve deserves immense credit for making it happen. Watch the video for Dune director Denis Villeneuve's full acceptance speech.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO