ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Interview (Audio): Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth

blcklst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA conversation with the writing team which adapted the science fiction novel Dune for the big screen. The latest in the...

gointothestory.blcklst.com

Comments / 0

Related
Screendaily

Denis Villeneuve to direct sci-fi ‘Rendezvous With Rama’ for Alcon

Denis Villeneuve, riding high on rave reviews for awards heavyweight Dune, will direct Arthur C. Clarke sci-fi adaptation Rendezvous With Rama for Alcon Entertainment. The company has acquired the film rights to the novel which had previously been controlled by Morgan Freeman. The actor-producer will produce alongside his Revelations Entertainment partner Lori McCreary and Alcon.
MOVIES
Variety

James Cameron and Denis Villeneuve Talk ‘Avatar,’ ‘Dune’ and the Future of Movies

At first, Denis Villeneuve can’t hide his nerves, and sense of wonder, when he meets James Cameron (over international Zoom, with Villeneuve in Los Angeles and Cameron in New Zealand). “It’s an honor for me to talk with you,” the 54-year-old director of “Arrival” tells the 67-year-old director of “Aliens.” “I’ve been a massive fan of your work, sir, since … a long time.” “Don’t make me feel too old now,” Cameron replies with a smile. Soon enough, though, these two celebrated directors are geeking out like old friends. Cameron repeatedly praises Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel “Dune” — about...
MOVIES
No Film School

Denis Villeneuve's Must-See Movie List

How many of Denis Villeneuve's favorite movies have you seen?. We really don't have that many visionary directors working on movies scaled for the big screen anymore. One of the few is Denis Villeneuve. Over the course of his career, he's given many interviews where he's talked about the films...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Eric Roth
Person
Denis Villeneuve
IGN

Denis Villeneuve Reacts to Dune Winning IGN's Best Director of the Year

Making movies is a team effort, but we can all agree directors are a pretty important part of that equation. And 2021 was a real showcase for talented filmmakers who are at the top of their respective games. But at the top of the top there's Denis Villeneuve, who has won IGN's Best Director of a Movie in 2021 award. And Villeneuve delivered an acceptance speech for the award which you can watch that right here! Denis Villeneuve performed magic with Dune, taking what were for so long thought of as the "unfilmable" words of Frank Herbert and putting them right onto a screen for us to see in all their glory. The sheer scale of Dune is something to behold - from its monolithic architecture, sky-filling ships, and monstrous score, it can all be a little overwhelming at times. Yet, Villeneuve manages to keep it expertly tied together by rooting it in personal and emotional bonds that everyone can relate to, such as someone trying to find their place in the world or the love between a parent and a child. An unrivaled spectacle, Dune makes good on a promise that many thought may never be delivered, and Denis Villeneuve deserves immense credit for making it happen. Watch the video for Dune director Denis Villeneuve's full acceptance speech.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Denis Villeneuve to Receive Art Directors Guild Honor

Director Denis Villeneuve, whose latest film is his adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel Dune, will be the recipient of the William Cameron Menzies Award during the Art Directors Guild’s 26th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The award recognizes filmmakers who create unique visuals and innovative storytelling. “We are beyond thrilled to recognize the scale and scope of the cinematic vision of director Denis Villeneuve” said ADG president Nelson Coates. “The seamless integration of design into all aspects of Villeneuve’s storytelling process, and the promotion of narrative design and designers in his work and in the industry, make him the perfect honoree. Fostering strong collaborations and working relationships between directors and designers is vital to the creation of strong and unique films. Villeneuve has proven extremely adept at this foundational collaboration.” The helmer was nominated for an Academy Award for his directorial work on Arrival, which also received eight additional Oscar nominations and one win. His Blade Runner 2049 garnered two Academy Awards, and his additional credits include Sicario, Prisoners and Incendies. A Dune sequel is in the works and is set for a theatrical release in October 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cgmagonline.com

Dune Director, Denis Villeneuve, Is Adapting Another Classic Sci-Fi Novel

Denis Villeneuve, the acclaimed director behind Dune and Blade Runner 2049, is adapting yet another classic sci-fi novel to the big screen, with Rendezvous With Rama. For those unfamiliar, Rendezvous With Rama is a 1973 novel written by Arthur C. Clarke, who was best known as the author of the legendary 2001: A Space Odyssey.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “A Serious Man” (2009)

What does the beginning sequence have to do with the rest of the film? Apart from framing the story as (arguably) the Coens’ most overt exploration of the Jewish experience, there is the uncertainty of whether the couple killed a rabbi or a dybbuk. As the character staggers off into the snowy night, we are left with no answer. This theme — What’s going on? — weaves throughout the story. Things happen in life, good and bad. Why? We try to understand, but the Coens are content to explore stories where there is no explanation.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Fiction#3rd Fairfax#The Wga Podcast
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Hudsucker Proxy” (1994)

How many Coen brothers movies begin with voice-over narration? Blood Simple. Raising Arizona. The Big Lebowski. The Man Who Wasn’t There. No Country for Old Men. True Grit. So much for this advice!. You may read the screenplay for The Hudsucker Proxy here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page One...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Denis Villeneuve Will Adapt Arthur C. Clarke’s Rendezvous With Rama

Denis Villeneuve Will Adapt Arthur C. Clarke’s Rendezvous With Rama. Just when we thought Denis Villeneuve would be staying on Arrakis for the foreseeable future, the director of Dune has signed on to bring another beloved sci-fi classic to life. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Villeneuve will helm a film adaptation of Rendezvous With Rama, based on the novel by 2001: A Space Odyssey writer Arthur C. Clarke.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Denis Villeneuve to be Honored by Advanced Imaging Society

Denis Villeneuve is set to receive the Advanced Imaging Society’s Harold Lloyd Award for filmmaking during the Society’s 12th annual awards ceremony on Feb. 1 at Warner Bros. Studios. The award is presented annually, in partnership with the Harold Lloyd family, for achievement in filmmaking and use of technology to empower storytelling. In addition to directing, producing and co-writing of his recent film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel Dune, Villeneuve’s credits include Arrival, for which he was nominated for an Oscar for best director, Incendies, Prisoners, Sicario and Blade Runner 2049. “In his more than 200 films, Harold Lloyd was passionate about using...
MOVIES
Variety

Paul Krugman on the ‘Dune’ Scene That Won Him Over

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Paul Krugman pens a tribute to “Dune” (screenplay by Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve; based on the novel “Dune” by Frank Herbert). I went to see Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” with great anticipation — but also great trepidation. The original Frank Herbert novel was enormously important to me in my teenage days, but I had some sense of how hard it would be to bring it to film; the version by David Lynch just didn’t do it for “Dune” fans. Would this time be better? The gom jabbar scene ended my doubts. For those who have neither...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Mackenzie Davis on ‘Station Eleven,’ ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ and Furiosa Dreams

Mackenzie Davis hadn’t started shooting yet when the coronavirus pandemic upended Station Eleven, her new post-apocalyptic miniseries about a world-changing flu pandemic. Based on Emily St. John Mandel’s novel and adapted for television by The Leftovers writer Patrick Somerville, HBO Max’s Station Eleven tells the story of Kirsten (Davis), a former child actor who’s now the star of a traveling theater troupe in 2040. The series’ dual narrative also explores civilization’s collapse through the eyes of young Kirsten (Matilda Lawler) in 2020 and how she ended up joining the “Traveling Symphony.” When the series shut down production in March 2020 like...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
blcklst.com

Page One: “CODA” (2021)

Screenplay by Sian Heder, based on the motion picture “La Famille Belier”. This is what I call a soft opening. Nothing big. No great drama. A few scenes to establish time, place, tone, and — critically — key characters. Often while they engage in a favorite pastime or, as here, work (i.e., a fishing boat).
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Raising Arizona” (1987)

This is one of my favorite movie openings. It goes on and on. Banjo. Guy yodeling. Voice-over narration. Tons of exposition. But it’s entertaining as all get out!. You may read the screenplay here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Here’s an interesting take on the theme of money in Coen...
MOVIES
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy