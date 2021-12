The Therapeion Therapeutic Riding Center hosted their first annual "Santa at the Stables" event today. Guests toured the grounds and pet the horses onsite while learning about equine therapy. Santa was also present with an elf horse of his own. A raffle was also drawn with a variety of prizes to win. All proceeds went to Therapeion's operation fund to ensure future patients have continued access to the animals. After today's massive turnout, the center's program director is eager to keep up the yearly tradition.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO