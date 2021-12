It's almost Christmas, and you know what that means, it's time for Operation Santa Paws!. Operation Santa Paws is an annual rescue campaign that makes sure sheltered pets are well cared for during the festive season. This year, they are bringing back their charity collection drive to help collect and donate pet supplies to local pet shelters. The campaign runs thru Dec. 24. If you want to do your part in making sure that our furry friends are well cared for during the festive season, now is the perfect time.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO