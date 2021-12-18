ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Rocket Launch From Vandenberg Saturday Morning

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara...

Digital Trends

SpaceX launches two missions in one day, setting new record

SpaceX has made two launches within one day using its Falcon 9 rockets, setting a new record for the shortest interval yet between launches. On Saturday, December 18, the company launched its Turksat 5B mission from Cape Canaveral, carrying a satellite into orbit late in the evening. SpaceX livestreamed the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Bay News 9

SpaceX successfully launches resupply mission rocket to ISS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched its 24th resupply mission to the International Space Station early Tuesday. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 5:07 a.m. amid cloudy conditions on the Space Coast. A successful rocket booster return followed the launch. The Dragon capsule is carrying 6,500 pounds...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
myfoxzone.com

SpaceX rocket launch planned for Tuesday morning. Here's how to watch

AUSTIN, Texas — SpaceX is gearing up for its last launch of the year on Tuesday morning, according to Space.com. The company will be launching its Dragon cargo spacecraft filled with NASA cargo to the International Space Station via a new Falcon 9 rocket. The launch will kick off...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

SpaceX launches Christmas presents, supplies to station

SpaceX launched Christmas gifts, goodies and supplies to the International Space Station on Tuesday and got a present in return: the company’s 100th successful rocket landing. The predawn liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was barely visible in the fog and clouds, as the Falcon rocket hoisted a Dragon capsule loaded with more than 6,500 pounds (2,950 kilograms) of gear for the station's seven astronauts. Several minutes later, the first-stage booster landed upright on an ocean platform, six years to the day that Elon Musk’s company accomplished its first booster touchdown in 2015. This particular booster was making its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Los Angeles Business Journal

SpaceX Acts to Launch Mars-Bound Rockets From Florida

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. commenced construction in Florida on a launchpad to send its Starship Mars rocket to the red planet. The Hawthorne-based company is assembling the pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, according to tweets from Elon Musk, SpaceX’s chief executive. “Construction of Starship orbital launch pad...
FLORIDA STATE
Spaceflight Now

Proton rocket launches two Russian broadcasting satellites

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. EDITOR’S NOTE: The Proton rocket and Breeze M upper...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

Russia, Rocket Lab, and SpaceX: 3 launches from 3 continents in 24-hours

Starting Wednesday morning, we saw three launches from three different continents within 24 hours. It all started in Russia with a launch to the International Space Station on a Soyuz rocket. SpaceX Starship ticket holder rides on Russia’s Soyuz to ISS. Russia’s MS-20 Soyuz spacecraft lifted off from Beikanor...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Rocket Lab launches another pair of BlackSky satellites

Rocket Lab has conducted its final orbital launch of the year, “A Data With Destiny.” Liftoff of the Electron rocket occurred at the beginning of the launch window that opened at 7:02 PM EST on December 8, 2021 (00:02 UTC on December 9) from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 on the Māhia Peninsula in New Zealand.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

