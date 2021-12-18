Crash Investigation - North Broad Street

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on gun charges. Authorities state that on December 7 at approximately 7:00 p.m. members of Wilmington’s Safe Streets Task Force conducted a vehicle stop in the 100 block of North Harrison Street. Police made contact with the operator, 29-year-old Toranio Hargraves, and two occupants, 31-year-old Devon Hargraves and 29-year-old Andre Gershad. Police learned that Toranio Hargraves had several outstanding capiases and Gershad had an outstanding warrant. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, which was reported stolen, and 1 gram of marijuana. Police took all three subjects into custody without incident.
