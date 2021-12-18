ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Crash Investigation - North Broad Street

crimewatchpa.com
 5 days ago

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD patrol function investigated a crash that occurred on 12/17/2021 around 7:23 PM at the intersection of North Broad Street (SR0501) and E/W Lincoln Avenue....

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE CARJACKINGS IN NORTH WILMINGTON

(Wilmington, De 19809) Last night (Dec 16), patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Seton Drive in the community of Bellevue Manor for the report of a carjacking just occurred. When the officers arrived, they learned that the 33-year-old female...
WILMINGTON, DE
Niles Daily Star

DEVELOPING: Police investigating crash on E. High Street in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC — Police are currently on scene investigating a crash that occurred before 10 a.m. Thursday on E. High Street in Dowagiac. Caution tape is currently blocking off the railroad crossing on High Street as responding officers survey the scene. At this time, police have yet to confirm any injuries or fatalities.
DOWAGIAC, MI
Shore News Network

Police investigating armed robbery of P&P gas on North Front Street

PHILADELPHIA, PA _ On December 8, 2021, at 12:38 am, the victim, a 46-year-old-male, was inside the P and P Gas station located at 4201 N Front St when he observed a male come in and watch him. The male left then returned with two other males who were armed with handguns demanding his property. When the victim threw his money on the floor the suspects took his wallet containing his credit cards, ID and car keys. The males then fled in a Burgundy Chevy Malibu and were last seen north on Front St. No injuries reported during this incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wtvbam.com

MSP investigating broad daylight burglary of St. Joseph County home

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police at Marshall say they are investigating a residential burglary in broad daylight from a home in Sturgis Township in which two pistols were stolen. They say it happened at about noon on Wednesday when three or more suspects broke into a...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broad Street#E W Lincoln Avenue#Columbia#Traffic Control Signals#District Court
Daily Voice

2 Dead, 3 Injured In Crash Week Before Christmas In Baltimore County

Two young men from Baltimore County are dead after the car they were in crashed into a pole, three other passengers were injured, according to police. On Dec. 16, at around 2:30 a.m., the driver, 19-year-old Joshua Bandoo, and a passenger 20-year-old Colby Boyd died after police say their car struck a utility pole on the northbound on-ramp from Merritt Boulevard onto Eastern Avenue.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
MyChesCo

Three Men Arrested in Wilmington, Stolen Handgun Recovered

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on gun charges. Authorities state that on December 7 at approximately 7:00 p.m. members of Wilmington’s Safe Streets Task Force conducted a vehicle stop in the 100 block of North Harrison Street. Police made contact with the operator, 29-year-old Toranio Hargraves, and two occupants, 31-year-old Devon Hargraves and 29-year-old Andre Gershad. Police learned that Toranio Hargraves had several outstanding capiases and Gershad had an outstanding warrant. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, which was reported stolen, and 1 gram of marijuana. Police took all three subjects into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
thesfnews.com

SFPD Investigating Mission Street Homicide

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that transpired on Wednesday, December 15. The SFPD reported at approximately 12:13 a.m., officers from Southern and Tenderloin Stations responded to the area of 8th and Mission Streets about a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found two shooting victims, a 41-year-old male, and a 30-year-old male.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kadn.com

Lafayette Police investigating shooting on Wilkie Street

UPDATE (DEC. 8, 6:40 P.M.) - The Lafayette Police Department has released more details about a shooting on Wilkie Street Wednesday afternoon. According to a LPD spokeswoman, a man was inside his residence when two people forced their way inside. The man then got a gun and fired at the two people, hitting them.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimewatchpa.com

(4( Summary Traffic Offenses

Weaver, Dwayne Michael - (1) count of DUI (F3) and 1 additional charge. On December 18, 2021 at approximately 8:27pm NHPD was on routine patrol in the area of Western Avenue and West Broad Street (New Holland Borough). Officers observed a vehicle travel through the stop sign without coming to a complete stop. Officers stopped the vehicle. The driver immediately exited...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MassLive.com

North Road entrance of UMass Memorial Medical Center closed as police in Worcester investigate ‘serious’ crash that left 7 people hospitalized

Seven people were hospitalized after a van collided with a car near UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester on Wednesday morning, police said. Police said six people were in the van at the time of the crash and one person was ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the car that collided with the van near Plantation Street was also taken to the hospital.
WORCESTER, MA
Elkin Tribune

Car crashes into Main Street storefront

An Elkin police officer makes notes at the scene of the wreck, where a car apparently backed into a storefront. (Megan Higgs | Elkin Tribune) A car crashed into a storefront on Main Street in downtown Elkin today. Shortly before 3 p.m., the car appeared to go into reverse and...
ELKIN, NC
wtoc.com

SPD investigates morning shooting on Scarborough Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A shooting in Savannah Monday morning is under investigation. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of Scarborough Street just after 5 a.m. and discovered an adult male with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
SAVANNAH, GA
crimewatchpa.com

Motor Vehicle Crash

On or about the 17 December 2021 at approx 0730hrs, Douglass Township Police located a motor vehicle crash that had just occurred on Colebrookdale Rd at its intersection with Sunset Dr. The icrash occurred when a Honda Accord pulled from Sunset Dr into the pathway of a Jeep Wrangle traveling north on Colebrookdale Rd. The Jeep attempted to avoid the collision and left the roadway. The Jeep continued along a small embankment and struck a mailbox before coming to rest. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, PA
106.9 KROC

Three-Vehicle Crash North Of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash north of Rochester Tuesday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 247 around 6:00 am. The State Patrol says a pickup truck was driving west on Highway 247 when it collided with...
ROCHESTER, MN
crimewatchpa.com

Bencsics, Daniel A - Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (DUI)

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD patrol function has filed a criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause against Daniel A. BENCSICS, age 33, of Bethlehem, alleging he committed the crime of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (DUI). On 12/12/2021 around 2:00 AM, an LBPD patrol officer stopped BENCSICS' vehicle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Shipley, Raymond Lee - (1 count) DUI and 3 additional charges

On 12/10/2021, at approximately 1916 hours, Raymond Lee Shipley was involved in a hit and run accident on Carlisle Road NB and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Shipley refused to submit to a blood test. Raymond Lee Shipley was arraigned on 1 count of DUI, 1 count of Accidents...
ACCIDENTS
crimewatchpa.com

Serious Traffic Accident

UPDATE: S. QUEEN ST. NEAR I-83 IN YORK TOWNSHIP IS OPEN AGAIN TO TRAFFIC. 12-22-21 at 2:44 P.M. York Area Regional Police officers were dispatched to a serious multivehicle traffic accident in the area of S. Queen St. and I83. S. Queen St. is closed due to this accident. Due to the traffic not being able to exit at S. Queen St. the Leaders Heights exit is severely congested also. Motorists should avoid both the S. Queen St. exit and the Leader Heights exit. The accident is still under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Theft by Unlawful Taking / Criminal Trespassing / Criminal Mischief

On 12/13/2021, CPD was dispatched to Memorial Park for a theft of a fire extinguisher. It was discovered that the theft occurred on 12/12/2021, between the hours of 6:20 PM and 6:50 PM. Two males are observed trespassing into the Aquatic Center where they attempt to gain access into the concession stand. The males are then observed overturning several picnic tables and taking possession of a fire extinguisher. Please contact the Chambersburg Police Department (717)264-4131 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch if you are able to identify the suspects. The person(s) shown in this photograph may have information relevant to an ongoing police investigation. He/she is a person of interest, but not necessarily a suspect at this time.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
crimewatchpa.com

THEFT FROM VEHICLE - 6th AND WALNUT STREETS

On 12/18/21 at approximately 11:45am the Columbia Borough Police Department was notified that a VW Jetta had been entered and rummaged through in the area of 6th and Walnut Streets, Columbia, PA. during the overnight hours. The vehicle was not locked and the items from the glove box were strewn throughout the vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or by texting "LANCS" to 847411.
COLUMBIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy