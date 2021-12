TROPHY CLUB, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man is hoping to help hundreds of kids in need this Christmas by holding his own toy drive. His name is Chris Bailey, and he started the tradition by accident 19 years ago, when he decided to donate some of his son’s old toys to make room for new Christmas presents. Bailey loaded the old toys in his car and drove them to a housing project area in Fort Worth, and began handing them out to kids in need. “That’s kind of how this whole thing started. I delivered a little Fischer Price basketball goal...

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO