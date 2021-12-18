Trinity: Real Hero of The Matrix?

Today, the influential sci-fi writer Philip K. Dick was born in Chicago. His family later moved to the Bay Area where Dick matriculated at the same high school as Ursula Le Guin. He attended the University of California, Berkeley for a year before dropping out. The loss of his twin sister Jane Charlotte Dick, who died when the author was a few weeks old, seemed to permanently mark how he viewed the world. He sometimes toyed with the notion that Jane was alive and well in an alternative universe, becoming an acclaimed sci-writer instead of her brother. His adult life was marked by increasing periods of instability and erraticism; he frequently moved and was married five times. Despite the outpouring of his work (sometimes supercharged by the help of speed and other drugs), he lacked adequate financial and budgeting skills. His unpredictable, haphazard way of living was reflected in Dick’s 1982 New York Times obit, which was a few clipped paragraphs long and didn’t go into specific details about personal matters or relationships.

