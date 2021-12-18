ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Kyle Hamilton Earns Consensus All-American Honors

By Bryan Driskell
 4 days ago
Notre Dame junior safety Kyle Hamilton is the latest Fighting Irish player to earn consensus All-American honors.

Hamilton, Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner, Oregon safety Verone McKinley III and Baylor safety Jalen Pitre were the four defensive backs to earn consensus All-American honors this season.

Clearly Hamilton's reputation carried a great deal of weight during All-American selections. The junior earned several All-American honors last season (2020) and he's expected to be a top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but Hamilton played just six full games this season after being injured in the first quarter of Noter Dame's 31-16 win over USC, the team's seventh game of the season.

Hamilton certainly made an impact in the games he did play, registering 34 tackles, four pass break ups and three interceptions while playing just half the season.

According to the NCAA, consensus All-Americans are chosen from a point system from the various All-American teams. Players have to be chosen to the first team on at least half of the five official selectors as recognized by the NCAA. Second and third team selections are used to break ties.

Hamilton was named a first team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association, the Football Writers Association of America and the Walter Camp Football Foundation. He earned second team All-American by the Associated Press.

Last season, Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg was named a consensus All-American while linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was named a unanimous All-American.

The last Notre Dame defensive back to earn consensus All-American honors was Julian Love, who earned that in 2018.

Here is a list of consensus and unanimous All-American from Notre Dame over the last 10 seasons:

2021 Kyle Hamilton, Safety

2020 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Linebacker (unanimous)

2020 Liam Eichenberg, Offensive Tackle

2018 Julian Love, Cornerback

2017 Quenton Nelson, Offensive Guard (unanimous)

2017 Mike McGlinchey, Offensive Tackle

2015 Jaylon Smith, Linebacker

2015 Ronnie Stanley, Offensive Tackle

2012 Manti Te'o, Linebacker (unanimous)

Kyle Hamilton
