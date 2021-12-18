ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bashment Vs Afrobeats - Birmingham’s Biggest Party

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Get ready to Nuh Linga & Zanku as we prepare for the BADDEST...

Deptford Dub Club: Neville King Xmas Special

The Deptford Dub Club plays the best in music of Jamaican origin in traditional Soundsystem style.The D.D.C. features heritage Selectors monthly. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. The Deptford Dub Club will be seeing in the festive season in...
Air Jordan 7 ‘Afrobeats’ Releasing Fall 2022

The Air Jordan 7 ‘Afrobeats’ is a new colorway that will help celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the model. In 2022, we will see multiple colorways release to celebrate with some new and some older retros. So far, we know that Trophy Room will have its own collaboration, the ‘Citrus’ pair will also return, and we have a new colorway known as ‘Sapphire’ releasing.
Afrobeats N Brunch Leeds takeover @ Cargo Leeds

2:00pm til 8:00pm (last entry 6:00pm) The UK's BIGGEST Afrobeats n brunch is heading to YOUR CITY‼️‼️‼️‼️. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. THE VENUE IS CARGO LEEDS The Light, 117 Albion...
Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
Rick Ross Exposes How Much Money 50 Cent Allegedly Made From "BMF"

We all know about 50 Cent and Rick Ross' long-storied feud and just how messy it's gotten over the years. Both rappers are comfortably running their own empires but they've still got a lot of animosity for one another. Following the release of Rozay's new studio album Richer Than I Ever Been, the rapper spoke with GQ's Frazier Tharpe about all of the hot topics surrounding him, including his feud with 50 Cent.
Beyonce Rocks $13K Gucci X Balenciaga Jacket, Gets Kissy With Jay-Z

There was a time during those Lemonade days when Beyoncé fans stormed the internet with Jay-Z shade as rumors of infidelity circulated, but the singer and her longtime rapper beau are more than happily in love. The billionaire couple has somehow managed to maintain a level of privacy and exclusivity regarding what's shared about their personal lives—and while this is something that sounds normal, many artists today pour their enter lives out on social media.
Rick Ross Addresses Meek Mill Relationship

During an intimate conversation with Billboard hip-hop editor Carl Lamarre, Rick Ross updated his fans on the status of his relationship with Meek Mill following rumors that they were feuding earlier this year. The Florida-based rapper said on Thursday evening (December 9) that he wants to see Meek Mill succeed...
JAY-Z Almost Joined Nas, Rick Ross & Future On Berner's 'Gotti' Album

Berner’s new album Gotti arrived on December 3, boasting appearances from Nas, Rick Ross, Future, Jadakiss, Styles P, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Rod Wave and Mozzy. Berner even secured previously unheard audio recordings from the late John Gotti himself, adding cinematic authenticity to the Mafia-inspired project. But there...
What is Kim Fields net worth?

The Real Housewives star Kim Fields is starring in a new movie this Christmas, but what is her net worth?. Season 14 of RHOA is slowly approaching, with new cast members on the scene, and Porsha and Cynthia confirming their exits. Kim fields left the show back in 2015, after a short-lived role.
CELEBRITIES
Beyoncé Starts A TikTok Account, Sparking Conversations Of New Music

Beyoncé has the world on edge as the singer is officially part of the TikTok community. On Thursday (Dec. 16) night, after fans noticed the new account, Tidal confirmed its legitimacy with a concise five-word statement. “Beyoncé has entered the chat,” they wrote followed by a screenshot of her page with a then-follower count of 19,300. As of Monday (Dec. 20), the account has amassed over 710,000 followers. Over the weekend, the profile photo was removed, but has since been replaced. The account currently has no bio and no posts. .@Beyonce has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/36kfeGy1xQ — TIDAL (@TIDAL) December 17, 2021 Earlier this...
50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” Enters Top 10 On Billboard Chart

Mary J. Blige holds the record for most Top 10 singles on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart—24 to be exact—and now, one more is getting added to that list. “Good Morning Gorgeous,” the lead single and title track of her forthcoming album has broken through at No. 8. “Good Morning Gorgeous” is an anthem about the unapologetic celebration of beauty and self-love. When speaking on her new music during a recent appearance on Tamron Hall Show, Blige expressed, “I earned the right to say ‘I feel amazing.’ When I wake up with no hair and makeup, I’m accepting that chick...
