The Witcher season 2 brings with it all sorts of new looks, and that includes a new suit of armor for Geralt. It's definitely an upgrade from season 1, but it isn't just an upgrade in the style department. Henry Cavill helped design it with The Witcher's costume designer Lucinda Wright, and in addition to looking slick, it also ended up being easier to film in, especially in battle scenes. In a new interview with Netflix, Cavill talked about the new armor, saying "It's a new look, and the redesign has made it a lot easier for me to move and fight. I helped to design [it] with our wonderful costume designer, Lucinda Wright, and we put a lot of work into it in quite a short space of time."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO