The holidays are here once again. After a difficult two years, I find myself appreciating even more deeply all that this season has to offer. The holidays are a chance to give back to others, to ask for help if you need it, and to reflect on the things in life, however small, that we have to be grateful for. And with a community as strong as ours, I find myself with a lot to be grateful for right now.

LINCOLN COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO