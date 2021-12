On this, the 20th anniversary of the franchise and the Xbox platform as a whole, Halo has sparked many questions in the minds of its fans. Has the series run its course? Is the Master Chief a relevant hero for the modern age? Can such a dated franchise really exist without pushing new boundaries? Well put simply, Halo Infinite is not only the best the series has been in quite some time, but one of the best games I have played this year. Fans can rejoice knowing the lengthy delay has paid off, with developer 343 Industries having produced a focused narrative, satisfying gameplay and a level of freedom not yet seen in the series. Halo Infinite stands as a testament to the incredibly relevant and poignant new direction for the soldier known as Spartan 117.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO