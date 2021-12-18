ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Newsstand: Michigan basketball signee Gregg Glenn III has big game

By Clayton Sayfie about 8 hours
 4 days ago
Michigan On TV

What: Michigan basketball vs. Southern Utah

When: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Michigan basketball signee Gregg Glenn III had a big 18-point, 10-rebound outing in Game 1 of the City of Palms Classic. Check out his highlights below.

Analytics guru Evan Miyakawa dropped a plethora of nuggets on U-M basketball and potential fixes to its recent struggles. Click the tweet below to view the entire thread.

Quote Of The Day

“I’m feeling good. I don’t know what I’m percentage wise, but I’m there. I’m able to do the things I need to do. I’ll be good regardless. By game time, I’ll be 100.”

U-M RB Blake Corum on his health

Headlines Of The Day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan RB Blake Corum updates health status, talks Mike Hart, giving back to the community, more

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard talks freshmen improvement, eliminating turnovers, more

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan football practice update: ‘Energized’ Wolverines are full steam ahead before Florida trip

Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: INSIDE THE FORT, Part II: Georgia intel, more Michigan football, NIL

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Power Ranking Michigan’s 2022 Defensive Signees

