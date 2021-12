The sci-fi figures in this large video installation belong to artist Saya Woolfalk’s imagined population of Empathics, or chimerical creatures that are fusions of women, animals, and plants. The installation takes up most of a wall in Albright-Knox Northland. It’s part of the current exhibition, Difference Machines: Technology and Identity in Contemporary Art. Ninemonitors, all with moving images, make up the piece. Called Landscape of Anticipation, Woolfalk’s contribution is just one of seventeen such works in this show that invite viewers to approach and enter—even interact with—the art. This strategy makes the conceptual underpinnings of the exhibition that much easier to understand and appreciate. It’s up through January 16; visit albrightknox.org for details.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO