New York (CNN Business) — Digital orders and drive-thrus are the future of Chipotle. Now, the fast casual chain is designing a restaurant to reflect that. Chipotle is soon opening a new location in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio that eliminates the dining room and in-person ordering, forcing customers to only order ahead through its app or website. The restaurant will also have a drive-thru — which the company calls a Chipotlane — as well as a walk-up window for order pickups and a small patio section where customers can eat their meals.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO