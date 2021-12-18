ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

Nahf participates in career boot camp

Times News
 4 days ago

Over 20 Bloomsburg University students participated in an intense professional development program from Sept. 20 to Oct. 25. Haley Nahf of Lehighton completed...

www.tnonline.com

Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Lehighton, PA
Times News

COLLEGE NOTES

Northampton Community College was ranked second in the country for its online dual enrollment program. This distinction is conferred by onlineassociatesdegrees.net, which based its rankings on several factors, including accreditation, program affordability, and number of courses offered. Dual enrollment programs at NCC make it possible for students enrolled in high...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
CBS Philly

Temple University Moves To Online Classes To Start To Spring Semester

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is moving to online classes for the first three weeks of the spring 2022 semester due to the significant increase of the COVID-19 omicron variant throughout the region and country, president Jason Wingard said Wednesday. Classes from Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 21 will be taught virtually. An update for the Temple community was shared today regarding COVID-19 safety protocols and the start of spring semester. Full info: https://t.co/BBNDldP9zS — Temple University (@TempleUniv) December 22, 2021 An assessment of the situation will be made during this period to determine the best course moving forward and will be driven by the requirement of the City of Philadelphia and the data and public health guidance available at this time, according to the university.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thevillagereporter.com

Millcreek-West Unity FFA Members Participate In County Career Development Event

Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter members came home from a successful National Convention week at the end of October and jumped right into Job Interview and Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Events along with volunteer opportunities. At the beginning of the month, four members competed in the Sub-District Job Interview contest at...
WEST UNITY, OH
Bismarck Tribune

MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Singer boots up future career in technology

If you have a technology problem at Bismarck High School, there is a good chance you will run into senior Bennett Vatnsdal, the lead technology intern at BHS. For the past 2 ½ years, Vatnsdal has helped students and staff by fixing Chromebooks, replacing projector bulbs and troubleshooting any other day-to-day tech issues that crop up. He said it’s great experience for a future career in technology.
BISMARCK, ND
Times News

SCHOOL NEWS

Magisterial Judge Nancy Matos Gonzales administered the oath of ofiice to the Bethlehem Area School District elected directors Dec. 6. The new school board includes incumbents Winston Alozie, Michael E. Facchinetto and Shannon L. Patrick and newly elected member Silagh White. Roy appears on Valley’s ‘Business Matters’. Dr....
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts State Universities Will Require COVID Booster Shots For Students, Staff In The Spring

WORCESTER (CBS) — The nine colleges that make up the Massachusetts State University system will require COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for students and staff this spring. In a joint statement, the colleges said everyone on campus will need to get a booster within 30 days of becoming eligible. The campuses in the state university system are Bridgewater, Fitchburg, Framingham, Salem, Westfield and Worcester State Universities, Massachusetts College of Art & Design, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students & Staff To Get Booster Shots “With the continuing transmission of the Delta variant and the emergence of the Omicron variant, the safety of our campus communities remains at the forefront of our planning as we prepare to return to in-person learning and campus life for the spring 2021,” Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts James Birge said in a statement. The colleges will also continue to mandate face masks and COVID testing, and offer online and hybrid options for students.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Times News

Bethlehem Catholic goes virtual; COVID outbreak cited

Bethlehem Catholic High School has switched to remote learning/flexible instruction for Tuesday (12/14) and the planned half-day on Wednesday (12/15) because 25 students and staff are out of school following positive tests for COVID-19 last week and this week. The school will resume in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 3. There...
BETHLEHEM, PA

