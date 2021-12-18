New store Yu And Me Books in NYC's Chinatown highlights works by immigrant authors

One of Hollywood’s most exciting new openings is Grandmaster Recorders, a former recording studio that combines 50 years of musical history into a cocktail lounge, a rooftop bar and an expansive Italian restaurant. The Botanical Hospitality Group nightspot incorporates memorabilia from the legendary space that hosted the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Kanye West, David Bowie and many more.
The complex falls within the area dubbed the Hollywood Vinyl District for its concentration of music-oriented spots. “Hollywood is going through a huge transformation, and we’re really excited to be part of that,” Botanical co-owner Grant Smillie tells Variety.
Try selections from the cocktail program, like bespoke martini service with a caviar “bump” or NFTs — Negronis for the table — in bar located in the former recording booth,...
