BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension is offering the second level of its learn-at-home course on estate and legacy planning topics for Montanans. The five-lesson, learn-at-home course, “Estate/Legacy Planning for Every Montanan,” covers information similar to that which is offered in MSU Extension’s webinars and is intended for individuals who might not have attended the webinar series due to lack of computer or internet access.

