New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State odds, picks and prediction

 4 days ago
The UTEP Miners (7-5) and Fresno State Bulldogs (9-3) tangle in Saturday’s New Mexico Bowl. The contest at University Stadium in Albuquerque will kick off at 2:15 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the UTEP vs. Fresno State odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

UTEP faltered after starting its season 6-1. The Miners are 1-4 since Oct. 30. Penalties have been a problem for the Miners. UTEP has been tagged with 10-plus flags in three of its last five games. The Miners’ 8.5 penalties per game rank 125th in the nation.

The Bulldogs are on more of a surge coming into this mid-December bowl tilt. Fresno State is 5-1 over its last six games; four of those wins have been by multiple scores. Senior QB Jake Haener leads a Fresno State offense that ranks ninth in the nation in passing yards (330.1 per game). Haener has completed 67.5% of his passes for 3,810 yards; he has thrown 32 touchdown passes against nine interceptions.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

UTEP vs. Fresno State odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated 6:45 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: UTEP +340 (bet $100 to win $340) | Fresno State -475 (bet $475 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): UTEP +11.5 (-115) | Fresno State -11.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

UTEP vs. Fresno State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Fresno State 38, UTEP 24

PASS: there is some lean toward Fresno State in principle, but there is too much gray area to navigate through.

Haener has become a question mark for this one, and that has this potential play on hold. The Bulldog quarterback has been in and out of the transfer portal, and his status is unclear moving into this game.

There is still no word on if Haener will play, but the team has welcomed him back with open arms. STEER CLEAR for now, but monitor the Haener news and be ready to pounce.

Fresno struggles in preventing big pass plays; the Miners excel in cranking those out. On a good-weather day in Albuquerque, look for the offenses to have more say than what the public is expecting.

BACK THE OVER 51.5 (-110).

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch bowl games

The Missouri Tigers will face the Army Black Knights in the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday night from Fort Worth, Texas. Missouri comes into tonight’s bowl game with a 6-6 record and will be looking to bounce back after losing their last game of the season to Arkansas. Meanwhile, Army had a great season finishing at 8-4 with some wins over tough opponents, and will look to establish the running game early.
FOOTBALL
Top ten 2022 national recruiting classes after the early signing period based on average talent rating

There are a few ways to examine the success of recruiting in college football. There’s the overall grade based on volume and talent, there’s filling needs on the roster that’s coming back, and then there’s the average talent rating per prospect. In reality, you have to take all of them into account, but going solely on overall points based on the 247Sports Composite Ratings can be misleading for programs that were never going to pull in a lot of recruits because of what’s coming back for the next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ohio State football has two Freshman of the Year finalists

Most of the 2021 individual college football awards have been spoken for, but there are still a few out there. In fact, Ohio State has two of the five finalists up for the fourth annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. Those two players are, of course, quarterback C.J. Stroud and running back TreVeyon Henderson. OSU is the only school with more than one finalist named.
OHIO STATE
Takeaways from Auburn's win over Murray State

Auburn asserted dominance in their final non-conference game before they begin their SEC slate. The Tigers (11-1) defeated Murray State 71-58 behind another solid performance from Walker Kessler, who finished with 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 blocks. Auburn did two things really well in this game that they struggled...
BASKETBALL
No College Football Playoff semifinal replacements will be named

If you think Notre Dame might replace a team that has to drop out of the College Football Playoff semifinals because of COVID-19, forget it. Contingency plans for the playoff have been announced, and they’re pretty straightforward. While the championship game could be delayed in the event of an outbreak, the semifinals will not be moved from their scheduled New Year’s Eve date.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lorenzo's Locks - Bank on these three NFL picks in Week 16

Just a few more weeks of the 2021 NFL regular season remain. While teams continue to duke it out for playoff-seeding positions, our weekly-betting opportunities remain strong. With a full Week 16 NFL betting slate, we have a lot of options in front of us this weekend for our NFL bets. USA TODAY Sports’ Lorenzo Reyes tees up sports betting win opportunities around some of this week’s biggest games with his NFL Week 16 locks.
NFL
Three former Longhorns named to the NFL Pro Bowl

The NFL announced their 2022 Pro Bowl rosters for both the AFC and NFC on Wednesday night and Texas fans saw three familiar faces on the list. Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs has been selected for his second straight Pro Bowl. Diggs tied his career-high after snagging his fifth interception of the season from an errant Matt Stafford pass on Tuesday night. This marks the second straight pro bowl for the veteran defensive back.
NFL
