New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State odds, picks and prediction

The UTEP Miners (7-5) and Fresno State Bulldogs (9-3) tangle in Saturday’s New Mexico Bowl. The contest at University Stadium in Albuquerque will kick off at 2:15 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the UTEP vs. Fresno State odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

UTEP faltered after starting its season 6-1. The Miners are 1-4 since Oct. 30. Penalties have been a problem for the Miners. UTEP has been tagged with 10-plus flags in three of its last five games. The Miners’ 8.5 penalties per game rank 125th in the nation.

The Bulldogs are on more of a surge coming into this mid-December bowl tilt. Fresno State is 5-1 over its last six games; four of those wins have been by multiple scores. Senior QB Jake Haener leads a Fresno State offense that ranks ninth in the nation in passing yards (330.1 per game). Haener has completed 67.5% of his passes for 3,810 yards; he has thrown 32 touchdown passes against nine interceptions.

UTEP vs. Fresno State odds, spread and lines

Money line: UTEP +340 (bet $100 to win $340) | Fresno State -475 (bet $475 to win $100)

UTEP +340 (bet $100 to win $340) | Fresno State -475 (bet $475 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): UTEP +11.5 (-115) | Fresno State -11.5 (-107)

UTEP +11.5 (-115) | Fresno State -11.5 (-107) Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

UTEP vs. Fresno State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Fresno State 38, UTEP 24

PASS: there is some lean toward Fresno State in principle, but there is too much gray area to navigate through.

Haener has become a question mark for this one, and that has this potential play on hold. The Bulldog quarterback has been in and out of the transfer portal, and his status is unclear moving into this game.

There is still no word on if Haener will play, but the team has welcomed him back with open arms. STEER CLEAR for now, but monitor the Haener news and be ready to pounce.

Fresno struggles in preventing big pass plays; the Miners excel in cranking those out. On a good-weather day in Albuquerque, look for the offenses to have more say than what the public is expecting.

BACK THE OVER 51.5 (-110).

