New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Marshall odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12-1) take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-5) Saturday in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Louisiana vs. Marshall odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Ragin’ Cajuns roll into New Orleans on a 12-game win streak, longest active run in the FBS. They should have a very large following with campus located approximately two hours drive from New Orleans.

The Thundering Herd were spanked 53-21 in the regular-season finale by Western Kentucky, denying Marshall a shot at a Conference USA championship game berth. QB Grant Wells was knocked out of the game with a blindside hit, but he is expected to be ready to play Saturday.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Louisiana vs. Marshall odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:45 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Louisiana -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Marshall +155 (bet $100 to win $155)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Louisiana -3.5 (-115) | Marshall +3.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 55.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Louisiana vs. Marshall odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Louisiana 27, Marshall 24

Louisiana (-190) is too expensive to play in a potentially close game. First off, the Ragin’ Cajuns will be playing its first game after head coach Billy Napier left for the University of Florida. Interim coach Michael Desormeaux coaches his first game. The Ragin’ Cajuns are also without leading rusher RB Chris Smith, who elected to opt out of this game.

AVOID.

MARSHALL +3.5 (-107) is the play catching three and a hook. While Louisiana -3.5 (-115) is decent against the pass, Wells should be able to find plenty of open spaces to keep the Herd in the game. And the fact Marshall won’t have to deal with Smith helps, although RB Montrell Johnson is more than capable of shouldering the load.

The UNDER 55.5 (-112) is the lean in this one, although only as a small-unit play. There is a lot of change for the Ragin’ Cajuns, as the adjust from Napier to Desormeaux, while also playing without the services of Smith. The Under is also 4-1-1 in ULL’s past six bowl appearances.

The Herd hit the Under in four of the final five games and six of the final eight overall. The Under is 6-2 in the past eight for Marshall against winning teams, too.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

