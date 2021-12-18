ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0Vvh_0dQS4qDz00

The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-12) travel to Fiserv Forum Saturday to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (19-12). Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Cavaliers vs. Bucks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Cavaliers might be the most surprising team so far this season. They look like true title contenders, possessing a top-10 defense led by C Jarrett Allen.

By far, the Cavs have been the best covering team in the NBA. They’re 23-5-2 ATS overall and 10-2-1 ATS as road underdogs. As for the Bucks, early injuries caused them to have a slow start out of the gate.

Despite winning 6 of their last 10, Milwaukee has covered just 3 games in that span. The Bucks typically have large spreads as the league’s reigning champions. They’re 13-18 ATS overall and just 4-8 ATS as home favorites.

Cavaliers at Bucks odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:24 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Cavaliers -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | Bucks -112 (bet $112 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Cavaliers +1.5 (-122) | Bucks -1.5 (-102)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 213.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Cavaliers at Bucks key injuries

Cavaliers

  • C Evan Mobley (hip) questionable
  • PG Collin Sexton (knee) out
  • SF Isaac Okoro (health and safety protocols) out

Bucks

  • Not officially submitted (below is from Friday’s game)
  • PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (health and safety protocols) out
  • SF Khris Middleton (knee) questionable
  • C Bobby Portis (health and safety protocols) out

Cavaliers at Bucks odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Cavaliers 107, Bucks 103

BET CAVALIERS (-108) as they’ve been absolutely rolling, covering 13 games in a row.

Giving up the second-fewest points in the NBA, the Cavaliers could be taking on a Bucks team down 5 of its top 7 players, including two-time MVP Antetokounmpo, who is in the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Bucks are on the second night of a back-to-back, coming off a 116-112 overtime loss at the New Orleans Pelicans. Down so many players, Milwaukee will field a team very unlike the one it finished last season with.

With that in mind, I’m taking the healthier side. With Mobley questionable, I’d certainly wait till his status is announced.

PASS on Cavaliers +1.5 (-122) and take the partially better value on their money line.

BET UNDER 213.5 (-107) as just too many players are expected to be sidelined. The Bucks are coming off a game in which they went to overtime and scored just 112 points.

PG Jrue Holiday dropped a career-high 40 points in the loss and SG Grayson Allen had 25. While the two had to score given who Milwaukee was down, having that same success against one of the league’s elite defenses isn’t likely.

Similarly, even when healthy, Cleveland doesn’t have a top-tier offense, ranking just 19th in points per game. It is also outside the top 10 in field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free-throw percentage.

All indications are this should be a slow game with a ton of missed shots and defensive rebounds. Take the UNDER 213.5 (-107) here.

