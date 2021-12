A former media officer for Qatar’s World Cup organising committee has been jailed for three years on charges including bribery and misuse of funds.Abdullah Ibhais was sentenced on appeal by a Doha court on Wednesday morning, in a case that has become highly contentious in the run-up to next year’s World Cup. Rights groups claim the Jordanian was only jailed after speaking out about workers’ rights in the country. However, World Cup organisers in Doha dismissed such claims as “absolutely false”. The ruling means he will be in jail at the time of the tournament, being held next November and...

