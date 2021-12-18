ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Independence Bowl: UAB Blazers at BYU Cougars odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
 4 days ago
The UAB Blazers (8-4) will take on the No. 12 BYU Cougars (10-2). Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be held at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, LA. Below, we look at the UAB at BYU odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

UAB had a solid season in the Conference USA West division, finishing second behind UTSA. UAB had four losses on the season and really only one they’ll regret, a 30-24 defeat by Rice.

UAB scores almost 30 points per game and gives up around 22 per game. Star RB DeWayne McBride, averaging 6.7 yards per game with over 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns, has been the backbone of the offense.

As for BYU, they’re also led by a dynamic offense, one averaging over 33 points per game. RB Tyler Allgeier has been their star, totaling 20 touchdowns and over 1,400 rushing yards.

BYU’s only losses have been to Boise State and Baylor.

UAB at BYU odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports' betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 7 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: UAB +200 (bet $100 to win $200) | BYU -250 (bet $250 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): UAB +6.5 (-115) | BYU -6.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 54.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

UAB at BYU odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

BYU 38, UAB 21

PASS on the money line. I like BYU here, and the -250 just isn’t worth it when the spread is still under a touchdown difference.

BET on BYU -6.5 (-115) as they’ve had a far more consistent schedule and have drastically better victories. UAB was destroyed by teams like Georgia and Liberty.

As for BYU, they took Utah, a team that beat the once top-five Oregon twice. BYU also has a competent pass game behind Jaren Hall, who has 20 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions.

BYU had two losses in the NCAA’s 60th strength of schedule UAB had the 94th SOS and had four losses. BYU has looked far better and should impose its will on UAB.

BET on the OVER 54.5 (-120) as both teams have far better offenses than they do defenses. BYU is topping 30 points per game.

Similarly, UAB’s offense is nearing 30 per game. UAB’s strength is also BYU’s weakness. BYU’s defense allows more than 150 rushing yards per game, playing to UAB’s strength.

While I still envision a BYU blowout, points should be in abundance.

