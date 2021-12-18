ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

With recent spike, Kansas City health officials say Christmas gatherings won’t help

By Sean McDowell
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D18K9_0dQS4ZPk00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Health officials report COVID-19 case numbers, including those involving the omicron variant , are moving in the wrong directions again.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County voted 6-4 on Thursday to end the county’s public indoor mask mandate.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Tracking coronavirus in the Kansas City region

The public health order ended weeks before its intended expiration date of January 6. Representatives from the county’s health department asked commissioners to vote against the mayor’s recommendation.

Public health officials echoed news from metro hospitals — case totals are rising sharply, hospitalizations are getting crowded again, and Christmas gatherings present more opportunities for infectious disease to spread further.

“The numbers are already rising as fast if not faster than at any time throughout this crisis,” Dr. Steven Stites from the University of Kansas Health System said.

Hospitals in the metro report their patient populations are getting larger again.

North Kansas City Hospital reported 20 more COVID patients than it had a year ago. St. Luke’s Health System has 129 COVID patients, as of Friday. That total is four times as many as it reported this summer when the delta variant challenged healthcare’s boundaries.

Omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines, data indicate

“I’m going to continue to monitor things and I’ll make that assessment as I go,” Garner said on Friday. “We’re going to take that and continue moving forward. I also encourage people to follow the recommendations of our medical providers, and those in that industry. Please consider getting your vaccinations.”

On Friday, the University of Kansas Health System organized a roundtable discussion of metro infectious disease specialists, some of whom commented that this surge in infections demands the public to wear masks.

“Decision makers have to understand the science and do what they need to do. It’s absolutely right. What they see and what we see are a little different,” Dr. Raghu Adiga, chief medical officer with Liberty Hospital, said.

Dr. Ginny Boos, an infectious disease expert with St. Luke’s Health System, said this surge is tied to Thanksgiving gatherings, where families and friends gathered without taking COVID precautions. Boos said the December holiday season presents more get-togethers, which could make matters worse.

“I still think as a community, a community of concerned citizens, masks are still the right thing,” Boos told FOX4.

Wyandotte County was one of the hardest-hit counties in Kansas during COVID’s strongest surges, Only 47% of people in that county are fully vaccinated.

Garner points out the UG’s health department offers free vaccines and testing for people who seek them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 4

JL Parr
4d ago

Covid is a cold being used to bring in the New world order. oh and masks dont work they just make you look funny and allow you to be unidentified in the event of a crime among other things

Reply
3
Dean Parr
3d ago

Live life like it is your last day on Earth because it could be with over 1000 ways to die. Not including the 🇨🇳 virus with a 99.995% recovery rate!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyandotte County, KS
Government
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Health
County
Wyandotte County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas City, KS
Health
Wyandotte County, KS
Health
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Health Department#Covid#St Luke S Health System#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX4 News Kansas City

People moving from Missouri are headed to these states

STACKER – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

1K+
Followers
807
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy