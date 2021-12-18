ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8V80_0dQS4JXM00

The Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5) take on the Liberty Flames (10-3) Saturday in the Lending Tree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Eagles closed the regular season with a 31-10 setback at Central Michigan, but they won three of their final five outings while also going 3-2 ATS. The Under connected in each of the final three games.

The Flames are looking to rebound after a three-game losing streak to close out the season. They’re also 1-5 ATS in the past six games overall. Last season, Liberty capped off its season with its first-ever ranking at the end of the season with an upset win over Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:25 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Eastern Michigan +280 (bet $100 to win $280) | Liberty -370 (bet $370 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Eastern Michigan +9.5 (-107) | Liberty -9.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 57.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Liberty 34, Eastern Michigan 26

Liberty (-370) will cost you more than three-and-a-half times your potential return, and that’s quite risky betting behavior on a team that enters on a three-game losing skid.

AVOID.

EASTERN MICHIGAN +9.5 (-107) is worth playing catching nearly double-digit points. The Eagles are capable of piling up the points, as QB Ben Bryant is a solid option. He’ll be looking to match dual-threat QB Malik Willis, who is likely playing his final game for Liberty -9.5 (-115).

The OVER 57.5 (-115) is the best play on the board in this game. Eastern Michigan averaged 31.0 PPG this season, good for 46th in the country, and they were very giving with 27.8 PPG allowed.

Liberty went for 31.8 PPG and allowed 31.7 PPG. The Flames are particularly tough on the pass, allowing just 174.2 yards per game through the air, although Bryant is talented enough to get things done still.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch bowl games

The Missouri Tigers will face the Army Black Knights in the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday night from Fort Worth, Texas. Missouri comes into tonight’s bowl game with a 6-6 record and will be looking to bounce back after losing their last game of the season to Arkansas. Meanwhile, Army had a great season finishing at 8-4 with some wins over tough opponents, and will look to establish the running game early.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Mobile, AL
College Sports
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Oregon Township, MI
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile, AL
Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Mobile, AL
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State football has two Freshman of the Year finalists

Most of the 2021 individual college football awards have been spoken for, but there are still a few out there. In fact, Ohio State has two of the five finalists up for the fourth annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. Those two players are, of course, quarterback C.J. Stroud and running back TreVeyon Henderson. OSU is the only school with more than one finalist named.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top ten 2022 national recruiting classes after the early signing period based on average talent rating

There are a few ways to examine the success of recruiting in college football. There’s the overall grade based on volume and talent, there’s filling needs on the roster that’s coming back, and then there’s the average talent rating per prospect. In reality, you have to take all of them into account, but going solely on overall points based on the 247Sports Composite Ratings can be misleading for programs that were never going to pull in a lot of recruits because of what’s coming back for the next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lendingtree Bowl#College Football#Eastern Michigan#American Football#Espn#Eagles#Ats#Liberty#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lorenzo's Locks - Bank on these three NFL picks in Week 16

Just a few more weeks of the 2021 NFL regular season remain. While teams continue to duke it out for playoff-seeding positions, our weekly-betting opportunities remain strong. With a full Week 16 NFL betting slate, we have a lot of options in front of us this weekend for our NFL bets. USA TODAY Sports’ Lorenzo Reyes tees up sports betting win opportunities around some of this week’s biggest games with his NFL Week 16 locks.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Takeaways from Auburn's win over Murray State

Auburn asserted dominance in their final non-conference game before they begin their SEC slate. The Tigers (11-1) defeated Murray State 71-58 behind another solid performance from Walker Kessler, who finished with 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 blocks. Auburn did two things really well in this game that they struggled...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cole Holcomb placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

One day after a 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington added another starter to the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Tuesday, linebacker Cole Holcomb, who rarely misses a snap, was placed on the COVID list. Under the NFL’s new testing policies, Holcomb could still play Sunday, but he would first have...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No College Football Playoff semifinal replacements will be named

If you think Notre Dame might replace a team that has to drop out of the College Football Playoff semifinals because of COVID-19, forget it. Contingency plans for the playoff have been announced, and they’re pretty straightforward. While the championship game could be delayed in the event of an outbreak, the semifinals will not be moved from their scheduled New Year’s Eve date.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy