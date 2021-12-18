LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty odds, picks and prediction

The Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5) take on the Liberty Flames (10-3) Saturday in the Lending Tree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Eagles closed the regular season with a 31-10 setback at Central Michigan, but they won three of their final five outings while also going 3-2 ATS. The Under connected in each of the final three games.

The Flames are looking to rebound after a three-game losing streak to close out the season. They’re also 1-5 ATS in the past six games overall. Last season, Liberty capped off its season with its first-ever ranking at the end of the season with an upset win over Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl.

Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty odds, spread and lines

Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Liberty 34, Eastern Michigan 26

Liberty (-370) will cost you more than three-and-a-half times your potential return, and that’s quite risky betting behavior on a team that enters on a three-game losing skid.

AVOID.

EASTERN MICHIGAN +9.5 (-107) is worth playing catching nearly double-digit points. The Eagles are capable of piling up the points, as QB Ben Bryant is a solid option. He’ll be looking to match dual-threat QB Malik Willis, who is likely playing his final game for Liberty -9.5 (-115).

The OVER 57.5 (-115) is the best play on the board in this game. Eastern Michigan averaged 31.0 PPG this season, good for 46th in the country, and they were very giving with 27.8 PPG allowed.

Liberty went for 31.8 PPG and allowed 31.7 PPG. The Flames are particularly tough on the pass, allowing just 174.2 yards per game through the air, although Bryant is talented enough to get things done still.

