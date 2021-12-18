ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
 4 days ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5) take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3) Saturday in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium. Kickoff in South Florida is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET. Below, we look at the Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Hilltoppers were insane on offense, going for 41 or more points in each of the past six games, including a 49-41 loss to No. 25 UTSA in the Conference USA title game. WKU enters 5-1 ATS across its past six games.

App State came up short in the Sun Belt title game, losing 24-16 at No. 17 Louisiana. They Mountaineers are 6-1 SU/5-2 ATS in their previous seven games. They’re a solid defensive squad, allowing just 10.3 points per game across the final four games.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:38 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Western Kentucky +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Appalachian State -140 (bet $140 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Western Kentucky +2.5 (-105) | Appalachian State -2.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 66.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Western Kentucky 45, Appalachian State 40

WESTERN KENTUCKY (+115) is a value play in this bowl game at plus-money.

The key matchup will be Appalachian State’s passing defense against Western Kentucky’s air attack, which ranks first in the country with 434.6 yards per game

The Hilltoppers, led by QB Bailey Zappe (69.2 comp%, 5,545 yards, 56 TD), can score with the best of them. The Mountaineers are going to be under a full blitzkrieg the entire afternoon. WKU has two receivers with at least 1,299 receiving yards and at least 12 touchdowns in Jerreth Sterns and Mitchell Tinsley.

Appalachian State was a solid defensive unit this season, ranking in the top 20 in nearly every category. It allowed 206.6 passing yards per game to rank 31st in the nation.

WESTERN KENTUCKY +2.5 (-105) is a little less attractive at this price. If you like the Hilltoppers, just take them straight up for plus-money. The chances of a 1- or 2-point win by App State, and a WKU cover, are slight.

The OVER 66.5 (-112) is the play. App State will want to force its will on WKU, and will try to slow the ‘Toppers down. But nobody has been able to do that this season.

Western Kentucky scored 43.1 PPG to rank second in the nation, while allowing 28.7 PPG. The Hilltoppers even put up 31 apiece in a pair of losses at Michigan State and Indiana earlier in the season.

Play the OVER and enjoy.

