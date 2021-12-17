Zepp Health reports surge in global shipments in Q3 2021

An exceptional commodities environment plays in Norsk Hydro's favour as a vertically integrated aluminum producer. Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY)(OTCQX:NHYKF) is probably one of the best placed aluminum stocks in the world. Where input cost inflation is rampant, they own the means of production of their own inputs, which they convert into product which is commanding record prices in the current market. We believe that there are the structural conditions to maintain this superb margin. Moreover, secular tailwinds value aluminum assets highly, and with a return in automotive production imminent the Norsk Hydro automotive exposures will also join the party. While the conditions are great for the company, we believe that the stock has many of these effects already priced in. While it remains a strong dividend vehicle, with fundamentals likely to support a growing dividend for a while, the value is not exceptional in the stock anymore. As such, we relegate it to an income rather than a value play.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO