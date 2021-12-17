ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Zepp Health reports surge in global shipments in Q3 2021

By Shweta Agarwal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZepp Health (ZEPP +2.2%) continued its solid growth in global adult watch shipments during Q3 2021,...

Norsk Hydro: Markets Structurally Tight, But Mid-Cycle Multiple Reflects Environment

An exceptional commodities environment plays in Norsk Hydro's favour as a vertically integrated aluminum producer. Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY)(OTCQX:NHYKF) is probably one of the best placed aluminum stocks in the world. Where input cost inflation is rampant, they own the means of production of their own inputs, which they convert into product which is commanding record prices in the current market. We believe that there are the structural conditions to maintain this superb margin. Moreover, secular tailwinds value aluminum assets highly, and with a return in automotive production imminent the Norsk Hydro automotive exposures will also join the party. While the conditions are great for the company, we believe that the stock has many of these effects already priced in. While it remains a strong dividend vehicle, with fundamentals likely to support a growing dividend for a while, the value is not exceptional in the stock anymore. As such, we relegate it to an income rather than a value play.
BUSINESS
Marathon Digital stock jumps 10% today as bitcoin surges, and new miners added

Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) agrees with Bitmain to purchase a record number of Antminer S19 XP bitcoin miners. The company expects all newly bought miners to ship from Bitmain between July 2022 and December 2022. Its mining operations are now expected to consist of approximately 199K bitcoin (BTC-USD) miners producing...
STOCKS
European shares edge higher as new virus studies boost recovery hopes

Germany +0.35%. November import price index +3.0% M/M vs +1.0% expected, prior +3.8%. Annually, import price index rose +24.7% Y/Y vs +22.3% expected, prior +21.7%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index up 0.2%, with travel and leisure shares climbing gains amid optimism over Covid. On virus front, AstraZeneca said a three-dose...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Why did KE Holdings stock plummet today? Broad risk-off day

While China's property market continues to struggle, shares of China-based online real estate brokerage and financial services firm KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) fall 10.6% on Monday as stock markets around the globe face a broad risk-off day. Recall last week that Muddy Waters released a 77 page short report on KE...
STOCKS
CBD Global Sciences reports Q3 results

CBD Global Sciences (OTCPK:CBDNF): Q3 operating net income of $3.40M for Q3 2021. For the balance sheet the company reported a reduction of liabilities down from $8.75M to $6.16M YTD.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Samsung leads global smartphone market in Q3 2021: Report

A new report has just revealed the market share of brands for the global smartphone shipments for the third quarter of this year. This information has shared that Samsung Electronics is still in the lead. According to a Counterpoint Research report, the global smartphone market grew by 6 percent quarter...
CELL PHONES
Imperial Petroleum reports Q3 results

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP): Q3 net loss of $0.9M vs. $0.7M in a year ago quarter. Revenue of $4.13M (-28.4% Y/Y) EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2021 amounted to $1.2M. An average of 4.0 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended September 30, 2021...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Global Smart Pills Market Overview (Report Assumptions and Research Methodology) & Forecast 2031 | Medimetrics, Proteus Digital Health, Capsovision

Market research on most trending report Global “Smart Pills” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Smart Pills market state of affairs. The Smart Pills marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Smart Pills report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Smart Pills Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
Reported Omicron-Induced Surge in Stay-at-Home Stocks May Have Helped Propel Digital Health Investments Past $14 Billion

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. While scientists don’t know enough yet about Omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant to emerge, early data suggests it might spread more aggressively and prove more resistant to vaccines than earlier variants. That potential threat has investors worried about renewed disruptions to supply chains and economies around the world.
MARKETS
Q3 AirPods and Beats shipments slide by a third, says report

A new report says shipments of Beats and AirPods fell sharply in Q3. Canalys claims shipments fell by 33% year on year. Despite this, Apple still leads the market with a 25% share. A new report from Canalys says that shipments of Apple's best true wireless earbuds including AirPods and...
ELECTRONICS
Alibaba Group Holding Limited: The Rewards Still Outweigh The Risks

Ali Baba Group’s stock has lost more than half of its value to about $122 from a 52-week high of $274. In my previous article on Ali Baba Group (BABA), I emphasized the fact that despite the ongoing uncertainties arising from the regulatory crackdown in China, the stock holds a strong margin of safety because of the company's improved relationship with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), its fortified balance sheet and the dirt-cheap price tag.
STOCKS
Bond Investors Can Help Hold Companies Accountable Post COP26

There’s not necessarily muscle - or an enforcement mechanism - behind ambitious commitments. The United Nations Glasgow Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, concluded in November with 200 nations signing the Glasgow Climate Pact (GCP), an agreement that could accelerate climate action and drive big carbon cuts. The...
ECONOMY
Uxin reports FQ2 results; issues Q3 revenue guidance

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01; GAAP EPS of -$0.25. Revenue of $53.69M (+24.5% Y/Y) We expect our total revenues to be in the range of RMB480 million to RMB500 million for the three months ending December 31, 2021 vs. RMB322.9 million in Q3 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

