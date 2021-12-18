Coastal Carolina writes another chapter in its legacy with come-from-behind win in Cure Bowl

The Chanticleers celebrate with the Cure Bowl trophy, capping a second consecutive 11-win season and redeeming themselves after last year’s loss here to Liberty. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

As Jamey Chadwell began discussing the significance of Coastal Carolina’s first bowl win in program history, the enormity of the moment suddenly appeared to catch up to him. The Chanticleers coach’s voice cracked and he started to choke up.

“We talked a lot this week about leaving a legacy, a final legacy for these super seniors,” said Chadwell. “To go from nobodies where, ‘Why are you even in the FBS [Football Bowl Subdivision]?’ to five football seasons later to be conference champions, bowl champions and to be ranked in the top 25 in the country — what a legacy and a foundation.”

Moments before, Chadwell found himself caught up in the euphoria of his team’s 47-41 come-from-behind win over Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl on Friday night. He stood midfield at Exploria Stadium surrounded by his players, coaches, family and friends celebrating the accomplishment.

“I’m thankful that we got the win, but for me, it’s more for them,” Chadwell said of his players, many of whom were wrapping up their college careers. “Knowing the struggle that there was and knowing that was something I wanted and our coaches wanted for them so bad because of the struggle.”

To win the game the way they did made it extra special.

There were eight lead changes, and with 11:51 left in the fourth quarter Coastal Carolina found itself down 8. But as they had done time and time again, the Chanticleers found a way to come up with the big play when needed.

Facing a fourth-and-1 on its own 34-yard line, NIU elected to be aggressive and went for it. The move gamble proved costly as receiver Trayvon Rudolph came up short on a direct-snap play, turning the ball over to Coastal.

On the very next play, quarterback Grayson McCall found Braydon Bennett on a wheel route for a 34-yard touchdown for the go-ahead score.

“We’ve been aggressive all season,” said NIU coach Thomas Hammock. “We didn’t come to a bowl game not to win or not to do the things that we’ve continued to do the whole season.”

The Huskies would drive to midfield on their next possession, but quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who finished with 3 touchdowns, fumbled and Coastal Carolina safety Dre Pinckney recovered it.

“We pride ourselves at Coastal on being a fourth-quarter team,” said linebacker Silas Kelly. “It’s the fourth quarter and all the chips are on the line. That’s when you make your plays and that’s when the true character of your teams comes out.”

The defense would step up again, this time in the closing seconds after NIU drove to Chanticleers’ 8. As Lombardi found Miles Joyner for a 4-yard pickup, the tight end failed to get out of bounds. Officials let the clock run down as the Huskies tried to get off one last play.

Coastal Carolina’s bench stormed the field in celebration while Northern Illinois players pleaded with officials to review the play to no avail.

“The guy [official] didn’t allow us to snap the ball,” said Hammock. “We had a call and we were ready for it and at least would love to have had a chance to get the ball off.”

NIU finished 9-5 but still pulled off one of the biggest turnarounds in college football history after going 0-6 in 2020. The Huskies featured one of the country’s youngest rosters with 86 players just a year or two removed from high school.

For Coastal Carolina, which featured a roster with 28 super seniors, a postseason bowl win is a perfect finish to its second straight 11-win season. It also redeems last year’s loss to Liberty in the Cure Bowl.

“This shows to the young guys that not only can we get here, but we can get it done,” said McCall, who earned Most Valuable Player after passing for a game-high 315 yards with 4 touchdowns. “We can bring some hardware back to Coastal Carolina.”

Said Chadwell: “That’s a brand nationally now. Everybody knows what the Chanticleer is.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .