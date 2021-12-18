How the government helps investors buy mobile home parks, raise rent and evict people

As a landlord, before you do notify a tenant of a rent increase, be sure you know when you can increase the rent and when the increase can become effective. Except in places with rent control, your legal right to increase the rent is primarily controlled by whether there is a lease in place or if it is a month-to-month agreement. In most places, once a lease expires it defaults to a month-to-month agreement if a new lease is not signed. The two most likely times to notify a tenant of a rent increase are shortly before a lease ends or at any time during a month-to-month agreement. When the rent increase becomes effective is typically controlled by state and local laws. In many places, a 30-day notice is required but 60-day notice is not unusual.

HOUSE RENT ・ 16 DAYS AGO